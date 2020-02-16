COMMENTARY: Stefanik letter does nothing to address the threats

At the very least, some of her most important accomplishments as our representative.

Instead, Elise sounded like she was going to war.

Then – after hitting me up for a donation to her campaign – she said this:

“Of course, we cannot count on the biased media to expose the Democrats’ horrible abuses of power, their flawed accusations, or their partisan motivations. The smug media elitists have become little more than the PR division of the Democratic Party.”

How rude, I thought, especially since we were on a first name basis.

I thought about the “elite” media in our newsroom who cover late-night fires, dutifully sit through long and often tedious town and county meetings and report the stories of unscrupulous landlords to save some of our citizens a few hundred dollars while they struggle to pay their own bills. All the while, Elise cheers on those that threaten us.

I thought it odd that she is the one who went to the fancy Ivy League school in Boston, while I, the son of a machinist, got by at a couple of state schools.

Elise Stefanik can only hope to someday have the type of impact that local reporters like ours have on this community.