COMMENTARY: Stefanik is no longer an independent thinker

It wasn’t that long ago that Rep. Elise Stefanik bragged about her independence and how she was a free thinker, willing to cross the aisle and make deals for the betterment of her district and the country.
She was her own woman, she argued.
She was fighting for us here in the 21st Congressional District.
That’s ancient history.
President Donald Trump tweeted that she is a “new Republican star.”
Perhaps that was the goal all along.
There she was this past week, right in the middle of the political fray, trading insults with powerful politicians, being interviewed on national television and using her position on the House Intelligence Committee to be transparently political.
It makes me wonder if we ever knew her at all.
What we are seeing now is a tired repeat of Washington politics that has nothing to do with us here in upstate New York.
It has nothing to do with new ideas or a new generation of leadership.
This is about maintaining power at all costs.
Maybe we got this all wrong from the beginning.
After all, this Harvard-trained young woman went straight from college to a conservative think tank in Washington before ending up in the George W. Bush White House.
She never lived here.
She didn’t really know any of us.
Before college, she went to Albany Academy.
Her exposure to the Adirondacks and the people she represents does not seem to be anything more than an occasional summer dip in Lake Champlain.
Small businesswoman? I’m skeptical.
Willsboro native? Not really.
This is not an unusual phenomenon for these parts. Ever since Queensbury’s Jerry Solomon gave up his seat, Republican and Democratic leadership alike have foisted upon us a series of representatives who were imports.
John Sweeney was recognized for shutting down the recount in Dade County, Florida, for George W. Bush after the 2000 election and rewarded with a congressional seat.
Other strong local candidates were told it was not their time.
Kirsten Gillibrand and Scott Murphy were invaders for the Democrats.
Chris Gibson, a longtime military man, also never really lived here.
It’s not like we didn’t have local talent, with state representatives like Roy McDonald, Betty Little and Dan Stec.
They know the people here.
They understand the region and the problems.
This could be Rep. Stefanik’s undoing.
Not only is she not one of us, she never even tried to be.
She prefers social media to pressing the flesh and debating the issues in person with local voters.
Her relationship with multiple local media outlets has been strained.
She brags about her prodigious fundraising, even though it comes from people far outside the district.
Living in rural parts of upstate New York takes a certain type of person, a certain type of commitment to community and neighbors.
Right and wrong matters to folks around here.
They are conservative, old-fashioned in some ways, and not afraid to vote their conscience — see John Sweeney’s last election.
Barking political rhetoric on national television might not play that well on the homefront.
Ultimately, there is a larger question of right and wrong and where Rep. Stefanik stands on that.
Her position on the House Intelligence Committee put her in a historic position to find the truth, yet that opportunity seems to have been squandered so far.
At a time when so many of us are repulsed by the politics, the scheming and the attacks, we find our own congresswoman in the middle of it all as a “new Republican star.”
She is now famous; or would it be be more appropriate to say infamous?
