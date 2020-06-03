COMMENTARY: Stefanik is defined by her support of Trump

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Elise Stefanik tweeted in support of President Donald Trump this week after he had the street in front of the White House cleared of peaceful protesters by federal police. The officers used flash bang shells and rubber bullets and shoved people to the pavement, so Trump could stroll across the street to St. John's Church and pose with a Bible.

It wasn't his Bible, and he rarely goes to church. He hefted the Bible and stood in one spot for 10 or 15 seconds, then in another. He pointed to some of his staff to join him in an awkward line in front of the church, and they posed a bit more.

He said, "We have a great country," a few times, then "thank you." In reaction, Stefanik wrote the following:

"This is an incredibly important moment as the President @realDonaldTrump deliver remarks to the American people and walks to St. John’s Church. An extraordinary church where every President has prayed including Abraham Lincoln during the scourge and tragedy of the Civil War.​​"

Which part was "incredibly important," I wonder? The part where federal police officers shoved a woman to the pavement, and when a man tried to help her up, they shoved him to the pavement, and then when she got to her knees, they shoved her down again?