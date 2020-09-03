Commentary: Stefanik guilty of stolen valor

What’s more egregious is that she claimed in two tweets that she “wrote” this law, which is false. A news release from her office dated Jan. 23, 2017 said the bill was previously introduced by then-U.S. Rep. Christopher Gibson, R-Kinderhook, during the 114th Congress.

HR4200 was referred to the Armed Services Committee on Dec. 9, 2015, and then to the Readiness Subcommittee on Jan. 19, 2016 (Stefanik was not a co-sponsor). Like HR279, this bill did not make it past this point.

In her recent diatribe, Stefanik failed to mention any of the initial sponsors of the Military Family Stability Act. This is hypocritical because she demanded that Cobb give credit where credit is due! Not only was this bill created by other House members, it also had been discussed within the U.S. Senate. And last week, Stefanik completely ignored the contributions of another fellow New York lawmaker.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., first introduced the Military Family Stability Act in the Senate with U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., in October 2015. They reintroduced the measure in May 2017. U.S. Reps. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., and Susan Davis, D-Calif., introduced this bill in the House at the same time. Again, Stefanik was not a co-sponsor.