Commentary: States don't need new lockdowns to cut COVID spread

In Texas and Arizona, current hospitalizations are ticking up. The same may or may not be true in Florida, which inexcusably fails to report that data daily. While governors are keen to note that hospitals have spare capacity, that advantage could disappear quickly. Hospital beds fill up faster than they empty, and COVID-19 doesn’t strike according to where beds are available. Also, as more beds and hospital staff must be devoted to COVID, other care gets pushed aside, with damaging results.

The most potentially reassuring news is that the death rate from COVID-19 in the four states with the largest new outbreaks is holding steady. This may be because of improving treatment, broader testing that catches cases early when they’re easier to manage and widespread precautions that protect those most at risk, including the elderly. On the other hand, it may simply reflect the fact that death rates are a lagging indicator. It takes time to develop a COVID infection severe enough to require intensive care, and the sickest patients often spend weeks on ventilators. Many of this week’s deaths stemmed from infections that happened last month.

A younger-skewing outbreak will result in fewer deaths in the near term. However, each case represents an avenue of possible transmission to someone more at-risk, and scientists are still assessing the long term impact of infection on people of all ages.