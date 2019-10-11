This is not in dispute.
A senior official from Rep. Elise Stefanik’s campaign reached out to the man who threatened this newspaper and thanked him.
They thanked him “for holding down her Glens Falls office from the invasion of socialists and commies,” it said on Facebook.
What is worse is that a member of Congress has given legitimacy to a bully.
Rep. Stefanik has given him the green light to shout more profanities and take his actions to the next level in the name of a government representative.
This is now Rep. Stefanik’s responsibility.
This is on her.
This is not about politics, this is about supporting violence and dividing Hometown USA further.
Three members of the organization that this man represents wrote on Facebook that they were asked by the Stefanik campaign to be part of today’s town hall meeting and secure all the inside seating beforehand, so the news media will capture only images of support.
It sounded like political dirty tricks at face value, but then they wrote this:
“This is going to be a media bloodbath with CNN, MSNBC, Fox News and many other media outlets present,” it said on Facebook. They then requested “warriors outside as well to stifle the resistance.”
I don’t know what they meant by that, but I found it chilling.
Five years ago, Rep. Stefanik was elected as the youngest member of Congress ever.
You have free articles remaining.
She has now graduated into a full-fledged political bully.
The first question at the town hall today should be this: Do you have a conscience?
The second question should be: Do you support violence in the name of your cause?
And finally: What do you tell the men and women who work at The Post-Star who have been threatened by this man and befriended by you? What do you tell their families?
I asked her to denounce the actions of her campaign and renounce any affiliation with the man who has threatened this newspaper.
As of late Thursday afternoon, I had not heard back.
A day earlier, I received a call from a longtime reader who thanked our newspaper for standing up to the “bullies.”
She emphasized “the bullies.”
Someone has to do it, she said, and she wanted to thank me for that.
But then she told me to be careful.
That she was worried about me and the other people at the newspaper.
I told her I’m worried about the country.
