COMMENTARY: Reflecting on a note in the mail

But 25-year-olds don’t, which made it that much more special. I responded almost immediately — admittedly on Messenger.

But I had to tell her how appreciative I was! I didn’t want to wait to send a snail mail.

I told her that people who don’t teach may not understand the bonds that professors try to develop with students and how they try to always direct them toward opportunities.

I tell students I don’t care if they become reporters like I did, but I want them to pursue something with passion and “crush it,” as I’m known to say.

But this note was also cool, because it wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for another old student, a former editor of the school paper, who was doing public relations for the now-shuttered College of St. Joseph.

She was looking for a sports information graduate assistant who would get free tuition for a master’s degree while writing about sports for the school.

I gave her two names, but only one applied and apparently she was a perfect fit.

“She is EXACTLY what I was looking for — smart, a good writer, articulate and driven,” I got in an emailed response when I asked what she thought of the candidate.