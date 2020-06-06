COMMENTARY: Reflecting on a note in the mail

I don’t get excited about mail like kids do.
But when a small envelope arrived with “Dave Blow” handwritten in what appeared to be a young person’s writing style, I did a little.
When I glanced at the return name and address, I was more eager to open it.
It was from a former Castleton University student who graduated three years ago. She was a solid student, wrote for the student newspaper I advise, good athlete, came from a nice family and was always pleasant to be around.
But I was curious why I was getting a note.
It started by asking how I was doing and hoping I’ve “found some positive outcomes during this pandemic.”
But then she talked about how COVID-19 has made her reflect on opportunities she has had in her life and want to “formally thank” me for being the catalyst to her getting a master’s degree in business administration at a now defunct Rutland, Vermont college.
“I’m so blessed to have had people look out for me over the years,” it read.
I smiled at reading the words.
That handwritten note from a 25-year-old meant the world to me.
My 78-year-old mom writes letters, including recent treasured ones to my daughter in Spain.
But 25-year-olds don’t, which made it that much more special. I responded almost immediately — admittedly on Messenger.
But I had to tell her how appreciative I was! I didn’t want to wait to send a snail mail.
I told her that people who don’t teach may not understand the bonds that professors try to develop with students and how they try to always direct them toward opportunities.
I tell students I don’t care if they become reporters like I did, but I want them to pursue something with passion and “crush it,” as I’m known to say.
But this note was also cool, because it wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for another old student, a former editor of the school paper, who was doing public relations for the now-shuttered College of St. Joseph.
She was looking for a sports information graduate assistant who would get free tuition for a master’s degree while writing about sports for the school.
I gave her two names, but only one applied and apparently she was a perfect fit.
“She is EXACTLY what I was looking for — smart, a good writer, articulate and driven,” I got in an emailed response when I asked what she thought of the candidate.
She worked and studied there for two years, got her MBA and then worked for a law school in New York City in alumni affairs. She recently returned to northern Vermont to work from home and apparently got reflective.
This pandemic has caused a lot of us to reflect, I think.
As difficult as it can be at times, I’m trying to savor the fact that all four of us in my family are back under the same roof for an extended period of time.
That wouldn’t have happened without the pandemic.
It was made especially sweet because of the insane stress of trying to get both of my daughters home safely from Europe when it hit.
We have had dinner together at the dining room table or outside table EVERY night since this started. It was a practice that had all but ended before COVID-19, as the lure of coffee table-dining won out.
We also have a white piece of cardboard tacked to a cabinet door on which we write fun, funny, sometimes crude and even sad things that happen to us as the days go by in quarantine. It features everything from a bloodshot eyeball signifying too much screen time to posts about a mouse visitor, a roller blade crash and the death of a 30-year-old vacuum — and plenty of inside stuff I can’t write.
I started it, and the first thing I wrote was “I’m happy to be quarantining with y’all.”
And I mean that.
We will forever treasure this Sharpie-covered piece of cardboard, I think.
And we also now play board games, outdoor lawn games, Wii games.
We have outdoor fires by the pool, guitar sing-alongs, indoor movie nights and lots of take-out — at the table.
So, yes, I have found some “positive outcomes” during this crazy time in our lives, and this handwritten note from a former student who furthered her studies in large part thanks to another former student, and a little bit of me, just gave me another.
David Blow is a Media and Communication professor at Castleton University and freelances for The Post-Star.
