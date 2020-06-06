COMMENTARY: Reflecting on a note in the mail
0 comments
COMMENTARY

COMMENTARY: Reflecting on a note in the mail

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I don’t get excited about mail like kids do.

But when a small envelope arrived with “Dave Blow” handwritten in what appeared to be a young person’s writing style, I did a little.

When I glanced at the return name and address, I was more eager to open it.

It was from a former Castleton University student who graduated three years ago. She was a solid student, wrote for the student newspaper I advise, good athlete, came from a nice family and was always pleasant to be around.

But I was curious why I was getting a note.

It started by asking how I was doing and hoping I’ve “found some positive outcomes during this pandemic.”

But then she talked about how COVID-19 has made her reflect on opportunities she has had in her life and want to “formally thank” me for being the catalyst to her getting a master’s degree in business administration at a now defunct Rutland, Vermont college.

“I’m so blessed to have had people look out for me over the years,” it read.

I smiled at reading the words.

That handwritten note from a 25-year-old meant the world to me.

My 78-year-old mom writes letters, including recent treasured ones to my daughter in Spain.

But 25-year-olds don’t, which made it that much more special. I responded almost immediately — admittedly on Messenger.

But I had to tell her how appreciative I was! I didn’t want to wait to send a snail mail.

I told her that people who don’t teach may not understand the bonds that professors try to develop with students and how they try to always direct them toward opportunities.

I tell students I don’t care if they become reporters like I did, but I want them to pursue something with passion and “crush it,” as I’m known to say.

But this note was also cool, because it wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for another old student, a former editor of the school paper, who was doing public relations for the now-shuttered College of St. Joseph.

She was looking for a sports information graduate assistant who would get free tuition for a master’s degree while writing about sports for the school.

I gave her two names, but only one applied and apparently she was a perfect fit.

“She is EXACTLY what I was looking for — smart, a good writer, articulate and driven,” I got in an emailed response when I asked what she thought of the candidate.

She worked and studied there for two years, got her MBA and then worked for a law school in New York City in alumni affairs. She recently returned to northern Vermont to work from home and apparently got reflective.

This pandemic has caused a lot of us to reflect, I think.

As difficult as it can be at times, I’m trying to savor the fact that all four of us in my family are back under the same roof for an extended period of time.

That wouldn’t have happened without the pandemic.

It was made especially sweet because of the insane stress of trying to get both of my daughters home safely from Europe when it hit.

We have had dinner together at the dining room table or outside table EVERY night since this started. It was a practice that had all but ended before COVID-19, as the lure of coffee table-dining won out.

We also have a white piece of cardboard tacked to a cabinet door on which we write fun, funny, sometimes crude and even sad things that happen to us as the days go by in quarantine. It features everything from a bloodshot eyeball signifying too much screen time to posts about a mouse visitor, a roller blade crash and the death of a 30-year-old vacuum — and plenty of inside stuff I can’t write.

I started it, and the first thing I wrote was “I’m happy to be quarantining with y’all.”

And I mean that.

We will forever treasure this Sharpie-covered piece of cardboard, I think.

And we also now play board games, outdoor lawn games, Wii games.

We have outdoor fires by the pool, guitar sing-alongs, indoor movie nights and lots of take-out — at the table.

So, yes, I have found some “positive outcomes” during this crazy time in our lives, and this handwritten note from a former student who furthered her studies in large part thanks to another former student, and a little bit of me, just gave me another.

Dave Blow

Blow

David Blow is a Media and Communication professor at Castleton University and freelances for The Post-Star.

0 comments
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: America is at its breaking point and white women still won't stop frivolously calling police on black people
Columnists

Commentary: America is at its breaking point and white women still won't stop frivolously calling police on black people

Americans of all stripes are taking to the streets to protest the unjust killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police - and the larger issues of police brutality and institutional racism in our society. The vast majority of Americans support these protests. But if you're white and among the paltry 14% of people who don't, one might think the recent international humiliation of ...

Commentary: In a nasty push, Republicans want immunity for companies that negligently spread COVID-19
Columnists

Commentary: In a nasty push, Republicans want immunity for companies that negligently spread COVID-19

It will happen, many thousands of times, and in every conceivable permutation: People will contract COVID-19 because of someone else's actions and will seek compensation. How should we handle such liability claims as a society? Mitch McConnell, gatekeeper of the Senate, has an idea. First, immunize all businesses. It would mean, as an example, that even if your boss fails to provide safeguards ...

+2
Commentary: The Obamas' official portraits are ready for White House unveiling. But Trump wants no part of the ceremony
Columnists

Commentary: The Obamas' official portraits are ready for White House unveiling. But Trump wants no part of the ceremony

The news that Donald Trump will likely not preside over the traditional unveiling of his predecessors' official White House portraits is disappointing, but not exactly surprising. After all, Trump and Barack Obama do not like or respect each other. The prospect of having the Obamas and a bunch of their former administration officials back in the White House for an occasion on which Trump would ...

+3
Commentary: No one put a knee in his neck: A cop tortured and killed George Floyd on camera, yet it took four days to arrest him
Columnists

Commentary: No one put a knee in his neck: A cop tortured and killed George Floyd on camera, yet it took four days to arrest him

Imagine if you killed somebody on your job, and all you got that day was fired. You go into work the next day, return the keycard you swipe every morning when you get on the elevator, pack the things from your desk, toss out whatever food you have in the pantry refrigerator and say goodbye to your co-workers before two security guards escort you out of the building. And, let's just say this ...

Commentary: In threatening to shoot rioters, Trump takes a page from George Wallace's playbook
Columnists

Commentary: In threatening to shoot rioters, Trump takes a page from George Wallace's playbook

In a tweet about violent protests in Minneapolis over the death of a black man in police custody, President Donald Trump thundered: "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen ... Any difficulty and we will assume control but when the looting starts, the shooting starts." Twitter, as part of its newfound vigilance about Trump's rants, appended a note ...

+10
Commentary: There can be no getting along without reform
Columnists

Commentary: There can be no getting along without reform

For decades, video cameras have captured incidents of police brutality involving people of color. Yet despite this documented record of cruelty, our criminal justice system has failed to bring justice and accountability to victims and policymakers have failed to end racial injustice across America. Now, in the midst of protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, we are ...

+10
Commentary: Black Lives Matter. Do buildings?
Columnists

Commentary: Black Lives Matter. Do buildings?

Does the destruction of buildings matter when black Americans are being brazenly murdered in cold blood by police and vigilantes? That's the question that has been raging on the streets of Philadelphia, and across my architecture-centric social media feeds, over the last few days as a dark cloud of smoke spiraled up from Center City. What started as a poignant and peaceful protest in Dilworth ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News