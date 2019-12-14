COMMENTARY: Our traditional Christmas decorations continue to evolve

Kenneth Tingley Editor Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page." He can be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. Follow Kenneth Tingley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

My wife is a Christmas traditionalist.

What that means is that Christmas starts somewhere between the start and end of the Thanksgiving Day parade and continues at full throttle until we count down the Christmas clock on Dec. 24.

Yes, we have a Christmas clock.

Forget Times Square, the real action is on our porch on Christmas Eve when instead of the clock striking zero, it turns to “Ho, Ho, Ho” at midnight. Any revelers at our house gather around the clock and cheer when Christmas officially arrives.

There are other traditional requirements at our home.

We have always had a real tree. It is mandatory.

Shortly after buying our first house, we cut down a 15-foot evergreen from a remote part of our property and dragged it down the hill and through the snow to the house. It was an ordeal, but we were young and we saved some money.

Most of our ornaments have a story, starting with the first few my wife made when we were first married, to again save money, to the most recent ones from far-away lands.

My wife’s father, who traveled extensively, used to bring my wife German nutcrackers and smoke men.