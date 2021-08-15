COMMENTARY: Our little girl has COVID and we're afraid

Those districts that will be doing blind, group testing of K-5 classrooms had better be ready to reinstitute virtual schooling for two weeks at a time when the positives start rolling in. And the districts that are still waffling over whether to wear masks indoors need to ask themselves whose interests they’re serving. It’s certainly not the kids’.

Delta has caused a surge in pediatric COVID-19 cases, with numbers rapidly rising throughout July to now. In the week ending June 24, states reported 8,447 child COVID cases; in the week ending Aug. 5, they were up to 93,824. And in the week ending Aug. 12, my daughter — whose fever will rise above 104 later tonight and stay that way through to the next morning — will be among the thousands.

Don’t you dare tell me kids aren’t at risk.

We’re only a few days in and don’t yet know what the full illness will look like for her (I highly recommend the free UMMS coronavirus nurse call line if you or a family member is ill and you have questions: 888-713-0711).