COMMENTARY: Maybe the beach can clear our minds

August has long been the best month of the year to escape the daily grind and forget our worries.

It’s been a great month to hit the beach or take a long road trip and forget, for just a little while, the inanities of our increasingly angry and divided politics.

But not anymore.

The COVID bug, which for 18 months has decimated our economy and disrupted our daily lives, is making a “delta variant” comeback.

Just like the bad guy Jason in the “Friday the 13th” movies, the coronavirus simply will not die, keeping all of us in a state of worry, agitation and division.

Our separation into warring political tribes is being both driven and highlighted by the daggone variant, which WebMD.com reports is “now the dominant strain in the U.S.”

The delta variant is a COVID-19 mutation that isn’t as deadly as the original bug but it spreads much more quickly.

“The strain has mutations on the spike protein that make it easier for it to infect human cells,” says WebMD.com. “That means people may be more contagious if they contract the virus and more easily spread it to others.”