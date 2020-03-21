COMMENTARY: Maybe COVID-19 will remind us why government is not the enemy

After the stock market collapsed in late 1929, many people in the United States lost their jobs. By 1932, 1 in 4 Americans was suffering from lack of food.

President Hoover, enamored of the efficiency of the private market and suspicious of all foreign countries, raised tariffs and waited, confident that the market would recover and all would be well again. Government intervention, he warned, would plunge the country “into socialism and collectivism.” The world seemed dark.

With the COVID-19 crisis growing worse by the hour, the federal government’s colossal mishandling of it from the start _ with faulty and too few tests and President Trump’s false claims that the virus was contained _ may finally wake up our complacent country.

We desperately need competence and courage in our government. In 1932, Franklin Roosevelt trumpeted this message before cheering crowds and went on to swiftly create a set of government structures based on the idea that government planning and support are necessary to keep us safe, provide opportunities to all, and ensure that no one is left out. It’s too bad that it takes a crisis to remind us what government is good for, but that’s where we are today.