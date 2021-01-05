COMMENTARY: It's wrong to point out the ways people contribute to their own deaths

My father had terminal lung cancer. He fought like a Spartan at Thermopylae, his body riddled with chemo and radiation, his stomach filled with macrobiotic foods lovingly prepared by my mother, his mind steeped in the defiance of death as exhibited by Dylan Thomas who wrote the words that were buried with him, in his coffin:

“And you, my father, there on the sad height,

Curse, bless, me now with your fierce tears, I pray.

Do not go gentle into that good night.

Rage, rage against the dying of the light.”

My father was also a smoker for many years. He started as a young teenager in the 1940s when it was as common as breathing air, and only stopped five years before his death at 43. You could say that my father brought his illness upon himself, because there is no denying that smoking causes lung cancer, and lung cancer hastens death.

We would never accuse someone of causing their own death from lung cancer. We would never, if we were truly good people (and most of us are), smirk triumphantly about the sad lessons being taught to those who ignore science. No one, at least not to my face, dared to blame my father for voluntarily cutting off half a life. If they had, they would have regretted it.