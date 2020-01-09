COMMENTARY: In Moreau, partisanship triumphs right next door

What Kusnierz and his Town Board accomplices have done is a small act of partisan self-destruction. The real reason for it is Antis’ support of a fellow Democrat, John Donohue, who is the one that beat Van Tassel in November for a seat on the Town Board. Van Tassel, Kusnierz and all the Town Board members except Donohue are Republicans.

Kusnierz said that Van Tassel, after his defeat, wanted to stay involved in town government, which would have been easy. The town Zoning Board had an opening that Van Tassel could have slid right into. Instead, the Zoning Board still has an opening, and Antis has been sidelined.

Do we have to put up with the sort of toxic politics that pollutes Washington and Albany at the town level now, too? Do we have to sacrifice common sense on the altar of partisanship, even in our own backyards?

We don’t, actually, have to tolerate that sort of behavior from our municipal officials, but since most of us pay little attention to what our local governments are doing, we probably will.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.