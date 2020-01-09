COMMENTARY: In Moreau, partisanship triumphs right next door

The great majority of people take little interest in the doings of their local government.
We don’t go to town or village board meetings, and we don’t go to the zoning or planning board meetings. We don’t even know who the board members are, and we’re not sure what they do … planning and zoning, right?
The rare citizen takes an interest, going to the meetings, learning the laws and sometimes, in even more rare instances, volunteering to serve. Municipalities rely on these rare birds, among whom is Reed Antis of Moreau.
Until recently, Antis was a member of the Moreau Planning Board. He lost his perch this month when the Town Board passed him over for a reappointment, choosing instead a former Town Board member, Alan Van Tassel, who had lost his re-election effort in November.
Supervisor Todd Kusnierz defended Antis’ removal by describing a visit Antis made to a construction site in his neighborhood, where he questioned whether the setback on a house that was being built was proper.
Kusnierz said Antis did not have the authority as a Planning Board member to go on private property or inspect private construction projects.
But any citizen in Moreau or elsewhere has every right to walk over to a construction site in their neighborhood and talk to the workers there. Every citizen in Moreau or elsewhere has the right to question whether a project is abiding by local codes.
If a property owner asks you to leave, then you should, and that is exactly what happened with Antis.
In another case, Kusnierz says Antis was criticized by an applicant to the Planning Board for persistent questioning she felt was disrespectful. Antis apologized.
I have no doubt Reed Antis can be a pain in the butt. But communities need people who can be a bit obsessive, who are willing to raise uncomfortable questions, who do their homework.
How many of us will put in hours of research for no pay into sewer capacity or green space? Antis is often the only one in attendance, besides the Post-Star reporter, at Moreau Town Board meetings. He is a knowledgeable volunteer whose presence on the Planning Board helped ensure that no one would run roughshod over the town’s rules, and the citizens’ interests would be represented.
What Kusnierz and his Town Board accomplices have done is a small act of partisan self-destruction. The real reason for it is Antis’ support of a fellow Democrat, John Donohue, who is the one that beat Van Tassel in November for a seat on the Town Board. Van Tassel, Kusnierz and all the Town Board members except Donohue are Republicans.
Kusnierz said that Van Tassel, after his defeat, wanted to stay involved in town government, which would have been easy. The town Zoning Board had an opening that Van Tassel could have slid right into. Instead, the Zoning Board still has an opening, and Antis has been sidelined.
Do we have to put up with the sort of toxic politics that pollutes Washington and Albany at the town level now, too? Do we have to sacrifice common sense on the altar of partisanship, even in our own backyards?
We don’t, actually, have to tolerate that sort of behavior from our municipal officials, but since most of us pay little attention to what our local governments are doing, we probably will.
