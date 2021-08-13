COMMENTARY: I’m a pediatrician in the South, and I really want you and your children to get vaccinated

I try my best to address all these concerns with the families in my practice, and I will try to address them here in the same way, because the health and safety of our children depend on it.

Are there potential side effects from these vaccines? Yes, as with any vaccines there are potential side effects. They have been largely found to resolve on their own and certainly are less serious than the potentially serious short- and long-term effects of COVID-19.

The potential side effect that has received the most media attention and generated the most fear is myocarditis, or heart inflammation after a COVID-19 vaccine. Although this can occur after vaccination, it is extremely rare and typically mild. The benefits of vaccination far outweigh this very uncommon side effect.

What about blood clots after the COVID-19 vaccine? There is a rare chance of clots after vaccination, mostly women under age 50, with the Johnson and Johnson Janssen vaccine. Again, the benefits of vaccination are much higher than the risk of getting this rare side effect.

And what of the reports of long-term infertility following COVID-19 vaccine? There is no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccine, have any ability to impair fertility. The mRNA vaccine does its work and is broken down and eliminated.