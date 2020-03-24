COMMENTARY: How we deal with this crisis is important

More than anything else, the weeks and months ahead will be a test for us.
We’ve gotten fat, maybe a little lazy, certainly spoiled by every possible convenience at our disposal. We have become a people that does not like to do without.
That will have to change.
I’ve often marveled at the bounty contained within our supermarkets, the choices, the extravagances we have to choose from for an evening meal or a snack.
We don’t drink beer anymore, we demand craft beer.
We don’t just eat vegetables, they must be organically grown.
When the 200 cable stations were not enough, we signed up for an online streaming service, then another.
We like our takeout, and eating out at restaurants is the norm.
Like most of you, my world will be changing this week.
We are instructing the editors and reporters at the newspaper to work from home whenever possible.
My daily routine will be different.
But what I’m worried more about is the isolation and confinement that we all will experience.
My wife and I are discussing how we should handle our own mental health during this crisis.
We are going to limit our news consumption to the newspaper in the morning and PBS NewsHour in the evening.
I’ve been tracking the weekly screen time on my phone. I was encouraged that it went down 23 percent last week by isolating the device in the bedroom after I come home from work. We all should set goals to decrease our phone time.
While it’s great that we have Netflix available — we’ve decided to watch every James Bond movie ever made in the order they were made — we realize there is a “couch potato” danger.
You have free articles remaining.
We will need to be better at being a family.
I pulled from the basement several board games over the weekend.
I don’t think I have ever played the game of Risk to conclusion. We believe this might provide that opportunity. We have Scrabble and Monopoly, too. There was a time when families did these activities together all the time.
I found an unopened puzzle in the basement as well. We have no recollection of who gave it to us or when, but there is a window of opportunity to bring us together socially as a family.
If you miss your friends, this is the time to learn how to use Skype or FaceTime on your phone.
Make a list of all the things you never have time to do.
It’s spring, so you know the basement and garage are in need of cleaning.
When was the last time you read a book?
Or baked a cake?
Or tried a new recipe?
Start making the list. The circumstances of the next few weeks don’t have to be about fear and angst. They can also be about productivity and self-improvement and coming together as a family.
When was the last time you looked at the family scrapbook? And if you don’t have one, maybe now is the time for that family project.
Like so many suburban houses, we put up a basketball hoop in our driveway for our little boy to hone his jump shot.
He’s 24 now and the hoop hasn’t been used in years.
I dug out the basketball this weekend and started shooting. There is going to be a time when the YMCA will open its doors and I don’t want to be rusty.
In fact, I want to be better.
We should all try to be better.
n Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at .</&box_em>
In this Series
First coronavirus-related death reported in Capital Region
-
First coronavirus death reported in Capital Region; Well-known Double H Ranch philanthropist dies
-
Area coaches react to decision to cancel winter championships
-
Local nurses caring for possibly infected patients without N95 masks
- 232 updates
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!