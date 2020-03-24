COMMENTARY: How we deal with this crisis is important

We are going to limit our news consumption to the newspaper in the morning and PBS NewsHour in the evening.

I’ve been tracking the weekly screen time on my phone. I was encouraged that it went down 23 percent last week by isolating the device in the bedroom after I come home from work. We all should set goals to decrease our phone time.

While it’s great that we have Netflix available — we’ve decided to watch every James Bond movie ever made in the order they were made — we realize there is a “couch potato” danger.

We will need to be better at being a family.

I pulled from the basement several board games over the weekend.

I don’t think I have ever played the game of Risk to conclusion. We believe this might provide that opportunity. We have Scrabble and Monopoly, too. There was a time when families did these activities together all the time.

I found an unopened puzzle in the basement as well. We have no recollection of who gave it to us or when, but there is a window of opportunity to bring us together socially as a family.

If you miss your friends, this is the time to learn how to use Skype or FaceTime on your phone.