COMMENTARY: Harvey Weinstein's half-conviction is a full win for prosecutors

Don’t let the appearance of a split verdict in the Harvey Weinstein case mislead you: the prosecutors’ decision to charge Weinstein with being a serial sexual predator was a success despite the jury’s decision to acquit on those charges _ even as it convicted him of two felony sex crimes, including rape.

The strategic advantage of charging Weinstein as a predator was always that it would enable the prosecution to introduce more evidence, including evidence of sexual assaults from women who were not the primary victims in this case. That extra testimony very likely contributed to the jury’s decision to convict Weinstein on two felony charges. It bolstered the primary victims’ testimony, notwithstanding the absence of physical evidence and other challenges associated with their cases.

The important legal background here is that, in a criminal case _ including in a case of sexual assault _ testimony is ordinarily limited to evidence about the specific criminal conduct alleged. If the prosecution wants to introduce evidence of other bad acts by the defendant, it needs to have a valid legal reason to do so _ such as a pattern of conduct. We want juries to convict on the actual criminal charge, not because they think the defendant is generally an immoral person or prone to crimes in the abstract.