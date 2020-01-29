COMMENTARY: Girard followers are welcome at Carrier Dome

If you are from Glens Falls, you are welcomed with open arms at the Carrier Dome these days.
That was my experience Saturday.
We had gotten to the Carrier Dome early to watch warm-ups and get something to eat. There weren’t many other people near our seats in the corner of the lower deck.
As the older couple in front of us found their seats, the husband spied my black “Glens Falls Indians” sweatshirt that I was wearing.
“Glens Falls,” he proclaimed loudly. “Did you see Joe Girard play in high school?”
I assured him I had.
I bragged about the 40 or so high school games I had seen at a price far cheaper than what I had paid for the Syracuse tickets.
The older couple told me they liked what they had seen from Girard so far.
They were season ticket holders and thought he was doing great for a freshman, but they didn’t know much about his high school career in Glens Falls.
I helped fill in the blanks about his 50-point scoring average, 4,700 career points, a 69-point single game performance, a state championship and two state football titles.
I related how one of The Post-Star sportswriters had proclaimed that the best quarterback attending Syracuse University was playing basketball.
Later, as I walked back to my seat, another Syracuse fan saw the Glens Falls sweatshirt.
“Can you shoot foul shots as good as Girard?” the man asked.
“Nobody can do that,” I replied.
Back at my seat, the husband started to introduce me to other season ticket holders as Joe Girard’s father.
Then came the pre-game introductions and Glens Falls was at center court. Girard was the last of the starters to be introduced:
“A 6-1 freshman point guard from Glens Falls, New York, Joe Girard the third.”
I wondered how many Syracuse fans had even heard of Glens Falls before Girard became a starter earlier this year.
Syracuse started fast against Pittsburgh, but Girard was not shooting well. Every time he missed a 3-pointer, the husband turned around and glared at me.
It was all in good fun, I think.
Then when Girard went to the foul line, I assured all this was automatic. After all, Girard was leading the country in free throw percentage (96 percent after hitting 48 of 50 shots).
He missed.
Another woman wearing Syracuse orange, turned around and announced, “You jinxed him. You have to leave.”
All in good fun, I again thought.
I counted five missed 3-pointers from Girard as the game rolled into the second half.
Finally, the Glens Falls freshman converted a breakaway layup with his left hand, and as the game got close late, a teammate found Girard on the left wing and he buried a 3-pointer with 23,000 watching.
The folks in front of me turned around and shared high fives.
The woman who had glared at me after the missed foul shot earlier said I could come back and see another game.
Girard went to the foul line again and hit both foul shots this time, then stole the ball with less than a minute left to help Syracuse run out the clock.
Syracuse had won its fifth straight game. Girard had scored just seven points, but the fans around me were far more encouraged about a possible four-year career with the Orange.
It’s a big stage and Girard seems to be handling it well.
And if you want a little attention at the game, just wear something that says Glens Falls.
n Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at .</&box_em>