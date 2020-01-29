COMMENTARY: Girard followers are welcome at Carrier Dome

All in good fun, I again thought.

I counted five missed 3-pointers from Girard as the game rolled into the second half.

Finally, the Glens Falls freshman converted a breakaway layup with his left hand, and as the game got close late, a teammate found Girard on the left wing and he buried a 3-pointer with 23,000 watching.

The folks in front of me turned around and shared high fives.

The woman who had glared at me after the missed foul shot earlier said I could come back and see another game.

Girard went to the foul line again and hit both foul shots this time, then stole the ball with less than a minute left to help Syracuse run out the clock.

Syracuse had won its fifth straight game. Girard had scored just seven points, but the fans around me were far more encouraged about a possible four-year career with the Orange.

It’s a big stage and Girard seems to be handling it well.

And if you want a little attention at the game, just wear something that says Glens Falls.

n Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at .</&box_em>

