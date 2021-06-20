COMMENTARY: Get creative in finding new team names

Now that Cambridge, after about a year of hand-wringing, has finally decided to retire its “Indian” team name and mascot, I’m hoping Glens Falls will be next, but without the angst.

Inertia must be the biggest obstacle in changing the school’s mascot, because how could it be sentimental attachment to a name that just about no one in the community has any sort of connection to?

We’re just lazy. It’s a hassle to change all those shorts and jerseys.

But if we had a new name ready to go, we might be more willing to make the change. So what to call a team formerly known as the Indians?

How about the In-Betweens, since Glens Falls is an in-between place – in between Saratoga Springs and Lake George, in between Albany and the Adirondacks, in between New York and Montreal?

No?

How about the Lumber Barons, after the early founders of the community, exploiters of our natural resources and developers of the economy? After the latest Girard generation scored a touchdown, the crowd could yell, “Timber!”