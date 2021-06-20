COMMENTARY: Get creative in finding new team names

Now that Cambridge, after about a year of hand-wringing, has finally decided to retire its “Indian” team name and mascot, I’m hoping Glens Falls will be next, but without the angst.
Inertia must be the biggest obstacle in changing the school’s mascot, because how could it be sentimental attachment to a name that just about no one in the community has any sort of connection to?
We’re just lazy. It’s a hassle to change all those shorts and jerseys.
But if we had a new name ready to go, we might be more willing to make the change. So what to call a team formerly known as the Indians?
How about the In-Betweens, since Glens Falls is an in-between place – in between Saratoga Springs and Lake George, in between Albany and the Adirondacks, in between New York and Montreal?
No?
How about the Lumber Barons, after the early founders of the community, exploiters of our natural resources and developers of the economy? After the latest Girard generation scored a touchdown, the crowd could yell, “Timber!”
This region was important in the Revolutionary War, so perhaps the Rebels would work, although it might get confusing, especially with all the local people who already run around with Confederate flags on their pickup trucks. Maybe the Colonists? The Patriots? (Please, no)
We’ve also got James Fenimore Cooper to brag about, so maybe Glens Falls could be called the Writers? Or, the Dull Novelists? The Unreadables?
Speaking of Cooper, and his cave, the river has been instrumental in the founding and defining of the community. So … the Bridges? The Hydros? The Cataracts?
I’m just writing stuff off the top of my head (you already knew that). But the point is, we are capable of coming up with a new name almost as cool as Greenwich’s (the Witches).
(It’s too bad Greenwich already has a great name for its sports teams, since Susan B. Anthony’s childhood home is there, and the Suffragists would be an excellent name.)
We should be able to come up with something from the area’s rich lumber history. The Skidders? The Dynamiters?
The workers who guided the logs on their way down the Hudson River, I have discovered, were called “log drivers” or “river pigs.” So … Drivers isn’t bad.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.