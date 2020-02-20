COMMENTARY: Forgiving Blagojevich completes the circle of political selave

How can anyone be surprised? America’s swampy, self-dealing, scofflaw, narcissist president has commuted the prison sentence of Illinois’ swampy, self-dealing, scofflaw, narcissist former governor.

I thought President Donald Trump might wait until after the November election to spring Rod Blagojevich from federal prison, which he did Tuesday, given that such a wink to unapologetic political corruption is a bit on the nose given all the accusations that have swirled around Trump. But he’s clearly feeling emboldened by how stoutly his party and his political base stayed with him through his impeachment travails and no longer has any qualms at all about whimsically yanking on the levers of federal justice.

Blagojevich was a spectacularly venal public official and an odious hypocrite. He abused his power by holding back state funds for children’s health care to try to squeeze a campaign contribution from a hospital CEO, by refusing to sign pending legislation favorable to the horse racing industry unless a track owner gave him a contribution and, most famously, by trying to use his constitutional authority to appoint a U.S. senator as a means to advance his personal interests.