Commentary: Everything you wanted to know about voting

Given that we have a national and state election in 2020, here’s information in one place:
The in-person election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
You must be registered to vote.
To find out your registration status go to voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. You’ll find a simple form to fill out and it will immediately give you your status.
If you discover that you are not registered, there are 3 ways to register in NY State:
* You can go in person to your county board of elections.
* You can download and print a voter registration form to mail to your county board of elections by going to www.elections.ny.gov. National voter registration day is Sept. 22 and the League of Women Voters is holding a voter registration event. Find the locations at www.lwvsaratoga.org. You can also call your county board of elections and they will mail you a form.
* There is one way to register electronically in New York. If you have a driver’s license, permit or non-driver ID you can register at www.dmv.ny.gov.
There is an on-line form that will ask for information from your document. The ID number is on the front and is a 9-digit number in bold print. Your document number is labeled Doc #. This completed form will be sent to your county board of elections for approval. You will hear from them if there is a problem.
The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 9.
There are two ways you can vote before Nov. 3: One is to vote early and one is to vote by absentee.
Early voting dates in New York are Oct. 24-Nov. 1. Each county board of elections has specific hours and locations, but the dates are the same.
* Warren County Board of Elections: County Municipal Center-Human Resources Building, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, NY 12845.
Phone: 518-761 6456 or 518-761-6457.
The location to vote early in Warren County is at the Board of Elections building in Lake George.
* Washington County Board of Elections: The School on Burgoyne, 1153 Burgoyne Avenue, Fort Edward 12828
Phone: 518-746-2180
The location to vote early in Washington County is at The Board of Elections office in Fort Edward.
* Saratoga County Board of Elections: 50 W. High St, Ballston Spa 12020.
Phone: 518-885-2249
There are three early voting sites in Saratoga County:
* Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park;
* Gavin Park, 10 Lewis Drive, Wilton;
* The Board of Elections office in Ballston Spa.
* Essex County Board of Elections: 7551 Court St., Elizabethtown, NY 12932 (Mail PO Box 217).
Phone: 518-873-3474
The location to vote early in Essex County is the Essex County Public Safety Building, 702 Stowersville Road, Lewis.
You can vote by absentee ballot. There are three ways you can get an absentee ballot application:
* You can go in person to your county board of elections to get an application for a ballot until Monday, Nov. 2.
* You can choose to get a paper application by going to www.elections.ny.gov, where you can print off the application. Mail it to your county board of elections and make sure it is postmarked by Oct. 27. You can also get a paper application by calling your county board of elections.
* You can apply on-line for an application by using the new board of elections portal on www.elections.ny.org by Oct. 27.
Your absentee ballot will be sent to you from your county board of elections.
How do you return your absentee ballot?
* You can mail the ballot with the envelope they enclose. It must be postmarked by Nov. 3.
* You can hand carry the ballot to your county board of elections by Nov. 3 by 9 p.m.
* You can hand carry the ballot to your county early voting site between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1.
* You can hand carry the ballot to your polling place on Election Day.
Be sure to sign the envelope on the back signature box.
There has been confusion around absentee voting and voting in person. You can only vote once. You may request an absentee ballot and decide to vote in person or you can return the ballot by the ways listed above.
Should you go to your polling place on Nov. 3, you can still vote in person and your absentee ballot will be set aside and not counted.
Thank you for voting.
Connie Bosse is retired and lives in Glens Falls. She worked in higher education for 30 years and for 10 years with the Kaplan Corp., which offers educational services to colleges and businesses.
