COMMENTARY: Did senators sell soul while playing stock market?

He then warned those in the room – 13 days before the State Department warned against travel to Europe – not to travel.

He predicted that schools might close 16 days before North Carolina did just that.

He also said that the military might be mobilized to combat coronavirus.

The rich donors were warned.

The rest of us were not.

Consider this fact as well: Burr was one of just three senators that opposed a 2012 bill that barred lawmakers from using nonpublic information for stock trades and required regular disclosure of those trades.

Diane Feinstein, U.S. Senator from California, and James Inhofe, U.S. Senator from Oklahoma, also sold stock during the same time period. Feinstein told CBS News her investments are held in a “blind trust” and she has no control over them. Inhofe, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says all his investments are in mutual funds to avoid a conflict.

I don’t know if Sen. Burr or any of the other politicians have a soul, but it is obvious they know how to play the stock market better than the rest of us.

If you haven’t been brave enough to look at the gaping hole in your own retirement account lately, that might not sit well with you.

