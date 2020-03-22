COMMENTARY: Did senators sell soul while playing stock market?

There appears to be a correlation between winning elected office to Congress and losing your soul.
We foolishly give away our votes away without proof of character.
Without references regarding morality.
Or testing whether candidates can discern right from wrong.
It’s something we might want to consider.
Considering the mayhem happening all around us, and the fears we all are experiencing, you might have missed this story first reported last week by the Center for Responsible Politics and ProPublica regarding several U.S. senators who sold stock just before the stock market tanked.
On Jan. 24, Richard Burr, a U.S. senator from North Carolina and chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, reportedly received a private Senate briefing from senior government scientists about the seriousness of coronavirus. Kelly Loeffler, a U.S. Senator from Georgia, was at the same meeting.
On Feb. 7, Burr co-authored an opinion piece on FoxNews.com that said this:
“Thankfully, the United States today is better prepared than ever before to face emerging public health threats, like the coronavirus, in large part due to the work of the Senate Health Committee, Congress, and the Trump Administration.”
Six days later, Burr sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million in stock holdings in 33 separate transactions. He made no purchases. Loeffler did the same, selling between $1.2 million and $3.1 million. According to The Daily Beast, Loeffler started selling stock the same day as the Jan. 24 briefing.
Consider that Burr, as head of the intelligence committee, has access to the government’s most highly classified information about threats to national security. Reuters, a European news agency, reported that Burr was receiving daily coronavirus briefings at this time. Burr says he made the transactions based on media reports.
But it gets worse.
On Feb. 27, Burr met with a group of well-connected constituents who had one important thing in common – the individuals or their companies had made $100,000 donations to Burr’s election campaigns.
It was the same day that President Trump said, “It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle. It will disappear.” There were only 15 confirmed cases in the United States at the time.
But in a secret recording obtained by National Public Radio, Burr characterized the future differently.
“There’s one thing that I can tell you about this: It is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything that we have seen in recent history,” Burr was recording saying to the group. “It is probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic.”
He then warned those in the room – 13 days before the State Department warned against travel to Europe – not to travel.
He predicted that schools might close 16 days before North Carolina did just that.
He also said that the military might be mobilized to combat coronavirus.
The rich donors were warned.
The rest of us were not.
Consider this fact as well: Burr was one of just three senators that opposed a 2012 bill that barred lawmakers from using nonpublic information for stock trades and required regular disclosure of those trades.
Diane Feinstein, U.S. Senator from California, and James Inhofe, U.S. Senator from Oklahoma, also sold stock during the same time period. Feinstein told CBS News her investments are held in a “blind trust” and she has no control over them. Inhofe, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says all his investments are in mutual funds to avoid a conflict.
I don’t know if Sen. Burr or any of the other politicians have a soul, but it is obvious they know how to play the stock market better than the rest of us.
If you haven’t been brave enough to look at the gaping hole in your own retirement account lately, that might not sit well with you.
n Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at .</&box_em>