COMMENTARY: Crisis leaves newspapers, journalism at risk for future

While I know most of you have far more important things to worry about right now than this newspaper, I do hope you take a few minutes sometime this week to think about the men and women who are on the front lines reporting about the impact that coronavirus has on this community, and how important that information is for all of us.

I’d like you to think for a second where you would get the information about the pandemic, where to go for local treatment, what to look for in symptoms, what businesses are closed and open, the cancellations of community events and how local government is responding. Where would you get that information if the newspaper was not here?

Many will say, “I’d just find it somewhere else online.”

The reality is that you would not find the information we are reporting online. We are the only ones doing this comprehensively. The service that small newspapers provide with their community journalism is vital to us all and we are doing it with a fraction of the staff we used to have.

After urging businesses to limit the number of people coming to work this week, it was good to see Gov. Andrew Cuomo acknowledge there should be an exception for those who report the news.