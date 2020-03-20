COMMENTARY: Crisis leaves newspapers, journalism at risk for future

While I know most of you have far more important things to worry about right now than this newspaper, I do hope you take a few minutes sometime this week to think about the men and women who are on the front lines reporting about the impact that coronavirus has on this community, and how important that information is for all of us.
I’d like you to think for a second where you would get the information about the pandemic, where to go for local treatment, what to look for in symptoms, what businesses are closed and open, the cancellations of community events and how local government is responding. Where would you get that information if the newspaper was not here?
Many will say, “I’d just find it somewhere else online.”
The reality is that you would not find the information we are reporting online. We are the only ones doing this comprehensively. The service that small newspapers provide with their community journalism is vital to us all and we are doing it with a fraction of the staff we used to have.
After urging businesses to limit the number of people coming to work this week, it was good to see Gov. Andrew Cuomo acknowledge there should be an exception for those who report the news.
“There’s never been a more important time for New Yorkers to receive accurate, real time information and the role of the media has never been more essential,” Cuomo said in a tweet. “For that reason, media organizations will be exempted from the 50% work reduction order.”
Some might believe that big stories like the coronavirus outbreak are good for our business. That is not true.
While we have seen an enormous uptick in people reading our product online, and others have been moved to buy a discounted digital subscription, business closings that continue to multiply all across the region — even if it is temporary — means we have had more requests to cancel advertisements than orders for new ones.
You have free articles remaining.
If you are not aware, advertising is how we make the bulk of our money. It is what pays for the salaries of professional reporters and editors. It is how you get your news. Every time advertising revenues dip, you, the reader, must pay increases.
In a crisis, this community has always been able to count on The Post-Star. Our staff has been flat out all week, churning out information that our community needs to know. They are dedicated men and women. The newspaper has been filled with that local information. It was important to hear the governor’s directive will not interfere with that work.
Thankfully, no one in our newsroom has called in sick. We’ve moved people’s desks around to give everyone more space. Some members of the staff have decided to work from home, but they continue to report the news.
We’ve seen readers and residents alike respond with news tips and ideas for stories they would like to read. We have a dozen stories we would like to do; we just don’t have the reporters to do them all. Like almost all community newspapers, our resources keep dwindling.
I hope all of you take a second to think about what your community would look like if none of this information was available. It is a sobering thought.
Keep reading, keep those ideas coming and support local journalism in any way you can and we’ll continue to do our part.
My greatest fear is that in the weeks and months to come, we will see newspapers cut services, lay off reporters and editors and some will be closed. We hear about government bailouts for any number of businesses, but I have yet to hear about any concern for those that provide community news.
The Post-Star has been publishing in this community since 1902. It is an institution and I believe it is needed now more than ever.
I hope you feel the same way.
n Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at .</&box_em>