My wife is a nurse who recently had a short stay in the hospital.
She would be the first to tell you she is not a good patient and detests the thought that anyone has to take care of her. But what I noticed repeatedly during her stay were her attempts to anticipate what the nurse needed, explain things in that acronym-laden nursing language only they seem to understand and try to make the nurse’s job as easy as possible.
My wife made a midlife career change in her 40s to be a nurse. Our son was still young, so she knows a lot about how difficult the process can be and what it takes to work on the front lines as the conduit between doctors and hurting patients.
She has seen their dedication and how they make a difference every day.
She knows a lot about working the overnight shift, missing family events and dealing with the fatigue and stress, so she was determined during her hospital stay not to be any more of a bother than she had to be.
One of her nurses told her how her husband did shift work as well and the challenges of finding day care for their child when both of them were working various 12-hour shifts.
I felt those shared experiences gave them a bond, a connection. They were in this together to get her well.
As we walked the hospital halls one evening, we came upon one of the nurses staring into her computer. She was reading a Post-Star story from the website about how the hospital was getting out of the mental health business.
It was another in a series of hospital changes and cutbacks over the past year.
It can’t be easy working at Glens Falls Hospital these days, considering management’s lack of candor, insistence on secrecy and its willingness to lie when trying to keep bad news secret.
Employees have told our reporters they will not talk on the record because they fear for their jobs.
I feel for the health care professionals who work there and are concerned about their future.
It took a Freedom of Information Law request to the state of New York by a Post-Star reporter to learn that the hospital administration had not been forthcoming about its planned closure of the Broad Street Internal Medicine office and its facility in Fort Edward.
A hospital official lied to our reporter, which means the hospital lied to the public.
Hospital administration talks a lot about being a “community” hospital, but in recent months it has not put the community first.
It has not been honest about its challenges.
It has not been forthcoming with its finances.
And it has not been honest with the patients it serves and the health professionals it employs.
Glens Falls Hospital filed a closure plan with the state Department of Health when seeking to close its two facilities, but it did not follow through on all aspects of the plan.
Glens Falls Hospital says it contacted all patients about the closure, but several have reached out to the newspaper to say they were not notified.
Considering the hospital’s past problems with billing, that should not be surprising.
I talked to one patient on Wednesday who had been going to the Broad Street facility. When she asked at Broad Street why she was being sent to another facility, she did not get any answers. At the second facility, they answered her questions fully and explained they did not agree with the hospital’s policy of silence.
“They were not playing along with GFH’s lying rules. They did not believe patients deserve that type of treatment,” the person wrote in an email. The patient did not want her name used, because she used to work for the hospital and was still a patient there.
She emphasized her previous care was outstanding and her complaint was with the administration only.
As part of the closure plan filed with the state, the hospital said it would publicize the closings in the news media in case some patients did not receive their letters. The hospital did not do that and was reprimanded by the Department of Health this week.
There is no significant penalty from the state. The real damage is in confidence of the people they are supposed to serve.
It raises questions about the true commitment of Glens Falls Hospital’s management team to the community if they refuse to provide explanations to the patients who depend on their services.
It raises questions about what the dedicated medical staff should expect in the future.
This evening, Glens Falls Hospital will hold its annual benefit at a fancy inn on the shores of Lake George. As nice as the location is, the cause is even better.
It’s a chance to raise money and celebrate the great work that so many people do at the hospital.
I imagine CEO Dianne Shugrue will be attending, along with her management team so intent on keeping secrets.
I imagine the silent board of governors, which is in charge of ensuring quality community care, will be there as well.
While I understand that this gala is about raising money for a good cause, it should also be a time to raise questions about the future and whether the hospital truly is committed to this community.
At $225 a ticket, it is doubtful that many of the dedicated nurses, orderlies and technicians will be there to ask those questions.
But I hope someone does.
