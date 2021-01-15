COMMENTARY: Capitol riot was defined by the racism that has just about wrecked this country

I’ll never forget as a young teenager in Saranac Lake, going with a friend into his house and having an older relative of his, maybe an uncle, tell us a racist joke.
It wasn’t a joke, exactly, more of an observation — or what purported to be an observation — and he repeated it, chuckling and drawing out the words to heighten the humor.
The old man’s eyes shone and his face was sweating as his body shook with laughter and he looked at me to join in. But the worst part came when my friend glanced at me and realized I was about to protest, however weakly, and shook his head, alarm in his eyes.
It wasn’t the grotesque racism of his uncle that bothered him but the possibility that a friend of his would point it out.
I’m sure this wasn’t my first contact with racism, and it certainly wasn’t my last, but it has stayed in my mind as emblematic of its ugliness — the casual dehumanizing of other human beings, the savoring of it as of something delicious, the invitation for others to join in and the expectation they will.
Besides the violence, the defining quality of last week’s riot at the Capitol was its racism. The rioters — most of them white men — carried Confederate flags and sported Nazi symbols and other, more obscure symbols and slogans of white supremacy. Some identified themselves with Viking culture or Norse mythology as representative of white power.
Others were direct about their hate for others, such as the man who wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt decorated with a skull and the words, “Work brings freedom,” a translation of “Arbeit macht frei,” which Nazis put on signs at the gates of death camps.
That man, Robert Keith Packer of Newport News, Virginia, has been arrested. Like many of the rioters, he is not a young man but 56 years old.
I’m an aging white man myself, but I have to say it seems to be the country’s worst demographic. Is it because we grew up with racism and sexism and homophobia as accepted parts of our culture and were told in many ways, subtle and direct, that we were superior, and now resent being told otherwise?
Quite a few of the regular commenters on this newspaper’s website are, I believe, members of this problematic group. They have something to prove, and if you contradict them, they slip easily into rage.
I empathize. Anger can be an effective distraction from sadness and disappointment, and you feel plenty of that as you get older.
But anger can be addictive and, manifested as racism, it has nearly destroyed our country.
It was close to 50 years ago I heard that old man snickering over his remark, and last week I saw some other old men waving Confederate flags in halls we reserve for honoring national heroes. Those men have been arrested or will be soon — if only their punishment could finally purge the poison of racism from our blood.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.