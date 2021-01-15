COMMENTARY: Capitol riot was defined by the racism that has just about wrecked this country

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Others were direct about their hate for others, such as the man who wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt decorated with a skull and the words, “Work brings freedom,” a translation of “Arbeit macht frei,” which Nazis put on signs at the gates of death camps.

That man, Robert Keith Packer of Newport News, Virginia, has been arrested. Like many of the rioters, he is not a young man but 56 years old.

I’m an aging white man myself, but I have to say it seems to be the country’s worst demographic. Is it because we grew up with racism and sexism and homophobia as accepted parts of our culture and were told in many ways, subtle and direct, that we were superior, and now resent being told otherwise?

Quite a few of the regular commenters on this newspaper’s website are, I believe, members of this problematic group. They have something to prove, and if you contradict them, they slip easily into rage.

I empathize. Anger can be an effective distraction from sadness and disappointment, and you feel plenty of that as you get older.

But anger can be addictive and, manifested as racism, it has nearly destroyed our country.

It was close to 50 years ago I heard that old man snickering over his remark, and last week I saw some other old men waving Confederate flags in halls we reserve for honoring national heroes. Those men have been arrested or will be soon — if only their punishment could finally purge the poison of racism from our blood.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

