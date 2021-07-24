COMMENTARY: Brigid Farrell has spirit to go the distance

Elise Stefanik’s attacks on anyone who might be a little different than her are growing tiresome.
When Brigid Farrell announced she was running to be her Democratic opponent in the 2022 election, the Stefanik camp immediately labeled her a far-left Joe Biden radical. The reaction was so swift that Farrell hadn’t even had time to give anyone her position on anything.
Apparently, anyone who who has a difference of opinion with the private school-educated Stefanik is a “radical.” At least she didn’t call Farrell a socialist — yet.
I know a little bit about Farrell.
Right before Christmas in December 2001, I made the trip to Salt Lake City to cover the Olympic trials for short track speed skating. I always wanted to cover the Olympics and with a bunch of local athletes contending for a slot on the 2002 team, this was my chance.
Brigid Farrell was one of those athletes.
Going into the the last day of the trials, Farrell needed what I called at the time a “come out of nowhere day” to make the Olympic team.
Looking back at my column from December 23, 2001, she made an impression. I wrote about her, as follows:
Farrell, who everyone calls Bridey, is a 19-year-old ball of fire who doesn’t seem to be afraid of anything, especially when she is skating in the close quarters of short-track speed skating.
When she skates, she is pedal-to-the-metal-in-the-fast-lane aggressive and if you don’t get out of her way, she is going to go right by you anyway.
Unfortunately, that aggression was her undoing during the trials. She was continually disqualified for dodging in and out of traffic.
“If this was hockey, she would have been in the penalty box,” I wrote.
But on the last day, Farrell still had a chance to make the team. She won the quarterfinal heat of the last event to give herself a chance. If she finished first or second in the semifinal heat and then at least third in the finals, she would be an Olympian.
Racing in the B finals, Farrell was tripped up by Allison Baver, fell to the ice, cashed into the wall, then got hit by Baver.
She limped off the ice, and when they were done working on her, she had taken 20 stitches to close the wound on her rib cage.
After the race — and this may be the most important thing to remember — Farrell was not politically correct. She said the officials stink. Or words to that effect.
When the points were all added up, Farrell had finished seventh. She had failed to make the Olympic team.
Afterward, Amy Peterson, who would eventually carry the flag for the United States at the opening ceremonies in Salt Lake City, said this:
“I’ve learned a lot things about myself through speed skating over the years,” Peterson said. “This is the toughest thing that Bridey has ever gone through. She’s going to be tougher because of this. She’s is going to be better for it.”
No one had any idea how tough she had been.
By 2002, Farrell had been sexually abused by a male speed skating star for four years.
In 2018, she testified before the Senate Commerce subcommittee, telling lawmakers, “The idea that we’ve just started speaking up isn’t true. We’ve been yelling for years, but no one’s been listening.”
In 2020, she filed a lawsuit, saying she had been subject to “serial grooming and sexual abuse” since she was 15.
And yet, the only thing the Stefanik camp can say about this brave young woman fighting to keep kids safer is that she is a “radical.”
That speaks to Rep. Elise Stefanik’s lack of a moral code.
I don’t know if Brigid Farrell would make a good congresswoman or not. I don’t know where she stands on any issues. But anyone who has been through what she has been through is someone I want fighting for me.
Ken Tingley is the retired editor of The Post-Star. A collection of his columns in book form will be out later this month. You can subscribe to his free newsletter at https://kentingley.substack.com