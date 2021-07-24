COMMENTARY: Brigid Farrell has spirit to go the distance

When she skates, she is pedal-to-the-metal-in-the-fast-lane aggressive and if you don’t get out of her way, she is going to go right by you anyway.

Unfortunately, that aggression was her undoing during the trials. She was continually disqualified for dodging in and out of traffic.

“If this was hockey, she would have been in the penalty box,” I wrote.

But on the last day, Farrell still had a chance to make the team. She won the quarterfinal heat of the last event to give herself a chance. If she finished first or second in the semifinal heat and then at least third in the finals, she would be an Olympian.

Racing in the B finals, Farrell was tripped up by Allison Baver, fell to the ice, cashed into the wall, then got hit by Baver.

She limped off the ice, and when they were done working on her, she had taken 20 stitches to close the wound on her rib cage.

After the race — and this may be the most important thing to remember — Farrell was not politically correct. She said the officials stink. Or words to that effect.

When the points were all added up, Farrell had finished seventh. She had failed to make the Olympic team.