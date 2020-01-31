COMMENTARY: Bolton's testimony would have given us clarity

Besides, one problem for both sides here is the public’s suspicion that senators made up their minds before the trial started. Calling zero witnesses would only feed that suspicion.

But from the GOP perspective, maybe calling Bolton is all pain, no gain. As the leak and the testimony of other witnesses indicate, Bolton was not a fan of how the new Ukrainian government was being treated by the Trump administration. An attorney for Bolton also told lawmakers last year that his client had a lot to say about other, as yet unexplored aspects of the whole Ukrainian affair.

Assuming Bolton would testify, as expected, that Trump admitted to withholding vital aid from an ally at war with Russia-backed separatists until he got the investigations he was seeking, that would force Trump’s defenders to shift tactics. No longer could they argue that there was no persuasive evidence of a quid pro quo; instead, they’d have to argue, as Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz has been doing lately, that such a quid pro quo is A-OK.

Ugh.

