COMMENTARY: Bolton's book deal is a where dong the right thing intersects with greed

A few weeks after Nixon resigned from office, Railsback was asked to give a luncheon talk to the Peoria Chamber of Commerce in his congressional district. Railsback reminisced to NPR’s Scott Simon that he worried that the Nixon loyalists in the audience (many of them his friends and supporters) would attack him for his impeachment vote.

When Railsback arrived at the luncheon, a brief hush fell over the room. A lone man began applauding, then a few more joined in and finally an ovation morphed into a standing ovation. Railsback recalled being repeatedly told, “Tom, I disagree with that vote. But you did what you thought was right, and I’m glad you represent me.”

After his impeachment vote, Railsback served five more terms in the House.

The 1970s may have been a different era when partisanship was not as vicious and Americans retained a grudging respect for legislators who voted their conscience. But I wonder whether patriotic values have really changed that much or whether cowardice has just become accepted as the road of political convenience.

Everyone in the Senate should ask themselves this week: What will life be like when Donald Trump is no longer in the White House?