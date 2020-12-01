COMMENTARY: Barrett may be a good judge but her kids are irrelevant

The Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings were held several weeks ago, but I keep thinking about them. Barrett has seven kids, two of whom she and her husband adopted from Haiti. That has nothing to do with her qualifications for the Supreme Court, and the big deal made about her big family and the fawning over it by senators from both parties during her confirmation hearings brought a frown to my face.
My wife and I have four kids, two of whom we adopted. The facts of our family are momentous for us but mundane in any wider context.
Having and raising children is both one of the most important and most ordinary things any of us will do. Big families aren’t in vogue in the modern world, but they are nothing new. Adoption, too, has been around in various forms in various cultures since antiquity.
Senators were supposed to be reviewing the credentials of an appointee to our highest court. Their “oohing” and “aahing” over a nominee’s kids was a ridiculous and sexist spectacle.
The racial element of the senators’ silly obsession with Barrett’s children also can’t be ignored. She and her husband are white, and the two children they adopted were originally from Haiti and are Black.
One of my children is Black, too, and I always like to see other families that comprise people of different races, because it shows a growing embrace of interracial families by our multicultural society.
But the fundamentals of families are what matters — the love in them, primarily — and when you are comforting your child or conversing with her or disciplining her, the number of genes you share is irrelevant.
You can be a terrible parent or a great one — or like me, you can muddle along, trying to do your best, aware of your almost-daily failures — however your parental relationship was begun.
Millions of men over the millennia have conceived children and never given them another thought, and many mothers in biological fact have shown little to no affinity for nurturing or other qualities celebrated as “maternal.”
Good parenting has everything to do with putting in the time and effort and learning from your mistakes, nothing to do with whether your child has “your” nose or eyes or hair.
But the senators’ regard for Barrett’s family was strictly superficial. They didn’t mention any details of what, in their opinion, made her such a great mother. It was as if having a bunch of kids, two of whom happen to be Black, was extraordinary in itself.
It isn’t. Having kids is one of the most expected and least surprising human activities, whether it’s accomplished biologically or through adoption. If your children come from other countries and/or a different racial heritage than your own, that, too, is nothing remarkable.
What did Barrett think of the senators’ oleaginous compliments of her family, I wonder? How did those kids feel, sitting in front of the TV cameras while famous politicians slathered them with insincerity?
The spectacle was embarrassing, although, among the many cringe-worthy hearings held by Congress, it’s probably not in the top 10.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.
