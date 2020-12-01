COMMENTARY: Barrett may be a good judge but her kids are irrelevant

The Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings were held several weeks ago, but I keep thinking about them. Barrett has seven kids, two of whom she and her husband adopted from Haiti. That has nothing to do with her qualifications for the Supreme Court, and the big deal made about her big family and the fawning over it by senators from both parties during her confirmation hearings brought a frown to my face.

My wife and I have four kids, two of whom we adopted. The facts of our family are momentous for us but mundane in any wider context.

Having and raising children is both one of the most important and most ordinary things any of us will do. Big families aren’t in vogue in the modern world, but they are nothing new. Adoption, too, has been around in various forms in various cultures since antiquity.

Senators were supposed to be reviewing the credentials of an appointee to our highest court. Their “oohing” and “aahing” over a nominee’s kids was a ridiculous and sexist spectacle.

The racial element of the senators’ silly obsession with Barrett’s children also can’t be ignored. She and her husband are white, and the two children they adopted were originally from Haiti and are Black.