COMMENTARY: America's pasttime is really, well, cheating

Four decades later, it was revealed that the Giants had been stealing opposing catchers’ signs during the 1951 season. The signs were captured by a spy with a telescope in center field, who then relayed them via a buzzer system to the team’s dugout. Late in life, Thomson denied receiving a sign on the home run pitch he hit that fateful October afternoon; Branca insisted that Thomson knew a fastball was coming. Before they both died, the two men became fast friends, but their disagreement over the home run was never resolved. No one was ever disciplined.

Stealing a pitcher’s signs, when done by players or coaches on the field, is not only legitimate, it is expected and even occasionally admired. What’s changed is the emergence of electronic communication with high-tech devices, most of which are being banned from the dugout. But extremely high-resolution cameras can’t be banned from the stands and remain available for cheating. And as Boswell observed, cheating is part of baseball.

