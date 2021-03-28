COLUMN: You have to take care of your animals

I’ve already seen two nice-looking dogs, obviously dumped, along the road during my travels with John Bennett.

He doesn’t like the main roads, so we end up taking the “short cuts.”

Now that the snow and ice are starting to melt and break up, the kind of people who want to dispose of a dog are back to work.

Every dog I have had as an adult has come from the side of the road. They all turned out to be good dogs after a while.

Sadie dog, who was sitting patiently on the side of a mountain road these many years ago, was a stellar dog from the start.

Good dogs always wait for whoever dumped them to come back and pick them up.

Sadie had been waiting awhile. I had seen her on the way down. On the way back up, I stopped and talked to her.

She sat and listened.

Then, I said, “You want to get in the truck?”

She stood up and jumped into the passenger seat, and that was that. I had the best farm dog, best dog, ever.