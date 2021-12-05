COLUMN: Winter does not like me

I know it’s not officially winter, but winter has started up here. There is snow on the ground. It freezes every night. And everything has gone funky.

When I walk out the front door early in the morning, I am pretty convinced I should go back in the house and crawl back into bed.

Usually I go on anyway, except when the doorknob flies off for no good reason.

Normally, I slowly come out of my slumber and carry on despite the temperature being below freezing.

Last Wednesday when it got close to 40 during the day, I found myself perfectly happy to perform my normal duties — feed the goats, let out the ducks and hens, and walk around taking care of everything.

My feet didn’t hurt. My hands didn’t either. It was fantastic.

Unfortunately, Mr. Winter had already taken his toll.

The day before, on my way to Fort Ann with John Bennet, the muffler fell from my car and started dragging along the road as I was driving through Lake George. I’m pretty sure that the Winter Dragon snapped it off.

Two days before the car was inspected. So why would it fall off?

This is the norm for this time of year. Because that dragon is on the road this time of year.

I accepted my fate. Then, I crawled under the car and tied up what was left of the exhaust system with a rope or cord I had in back for making leashes and pulls for my ice sleds.

I couldn’t get to the feed store I was headed to, anyway. There was some sort of accident, fire or police activity at the junction of 149 and Route 4. I realized after a short while that it was crazy to try to thread my way back. It would just take too long.

John Bennet said he “had a good time, anyway.”

The two days before, my pickup stopped working while it was running. Cold stone unable to restart. I was about to take it in for inspection. My guess is the Winter Dragon was in the mood to eat an ignition module.

Over the years it’s devoured a few of those.

If I told you how much I spend to maintain my vehicles, you would be convinced I’m an idiot. My woes are not from lack of trying but everything I own is at least 20 years old.

I have gone through this sort of thing every winter for almost three decades.

That used to be OK, but the cost to repair, from parts to labor, has skyrocketed. That’s a whole book on consumerism, the new American way, and how the financial powers are slowly getting the last holdouts to play the game.

Anyway, after the truck didn’t start, I didn’t even try to get the tractors going.

Winter does not like me. The dragon comes out and does its thing.

Consequently, I don’t like it, except when it makes thick ice on the lakes. I do appreciate the chance to go fishing. During the growing season, I’m just too busy.

So, guess what?

We got a good deal on flights to and from Miami, because Frontier has started flying direct from Albany a few times a week.

By the time you read this, I’ll be back. Hopefully by then the Winter Dragon will be off of mine.

Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

