COLUMN: Why I dropped out of beekeeping

They didn’t ask. It was just done. A local paper said the bear was released in an isolated area of the Adirondacks.

Well, the first thing the bear did was tear apart my final surviving hives while feasting off of our apple trees. Afterward, he puked everywhere.

Thanks, New York.

I had gone from an average of 100 hives down to those eight because of the diseases that came up from Florida.

I could have treated the hives, but I didn’t want to work for multinational poison pushers. And since I had no more hives, I dropped out of beekeeping.

I already had beekeeping friends who had somehow developed brain cancer. I can’t prove why, but I didn’t want to put those “materials” — they are often referred to that way — into my hives and my honey.

And, I didn’t want to handle them.

I never could bear to get rid of my extractors, screens, holding tanks, reserve beehives and what not. They just take up space in the barn.

So, now I have market gardens, kitchen garden, trees and writing to keep me busy, along with my constant struggle to revive everything that breaks down during the course of a week, including myself.