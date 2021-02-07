COLUMN: Why I dropped out of beekeeping

Thirty-some odd years ago, when I started writing this column, I was a beekeeper, a newspaper correspondent and a small-time market gardener.
That was fine. I was kind of raised to be a beekeeper when I was a lad in Florida. The problem with Florida beekeeping was that bee diseases from every part of the world, and killer bees from the Southern Hemisphere, were coming in through various ports and airports.
Frankly, I did not want to get into the use of all kinds of pesticide. You’re always told they’re safe until people start getting asthma and brain cancer and old farmer’s disease.
By the way, I was a pesticide applicator for tropical plants and foliage back then. I kept up on things and learned by experience that I no longer wanted to work with pesticides, although I will use fly spray and parasite pour here in the summer to keep the animals from suffering.
I have never used pesticides, herbicides and fungicides on any plant intended for consumption by man or beast.
Anyway, I was a beekeeper until New York decided to open its borders to bees from Florida. As expected, they brought all their diseases and parasites with them, and killed the majority of my hives the next winter.
I did have an isolated disease-free apiary of eight hives here in Hadley. But for some reason the DEC thought it would be a good idea to release a multi-tagged bear on our property, where the apiary was.
They didn’t ask. It was just done. A local paper said the bear was released in an isolated area of the Adirondacks.
Well, the first thing the bear did was tear apart my final surviving hives while feasting off of our apple trees. Afterward, he puked everywhere.
Thanks, New York.
I had gone from an average of 100 hives down to those eight because of the diseases that came up from Florida.
I could have treated the hives, but I didn’t want to work for multinational poison pushers. And since I had no more hives, I dropped out of beekeeping.
I already had beekeeping friends who had somehow developed brain cancer. I can’t prove why, but I didn’t want to put those “materials” — they are often referred to that way — into my hives and my honey.
And, I didn’t want to handle them.
I never could bear to get rid of my extractors, screens, holding tanks, reserve beehives and what not. They just take up space in the barn.
So, now I have market gardens, kitchen garden, trees and writing to keep me busy, along with my constant struggle to revive everything that breaks down during the course of a week, including myself.
But you know what? I would love it if beekeeping was still my major work. As I said, I was kind of raised to be a beekeeper as a lad.
It was rewarding, quiet and profitable. Not many people are cut out for it, for obvious reasons.
And we had the extra benefit of removing swarms from people’s yards and eaves while teaching them, especially the children, about beekeeping.
There are not many swarms anymore, except in my mind.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.