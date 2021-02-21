COLUMN: Why I don’t totally hate paying my taxes

I was sitting out on a state park’s lake the other day, trying again to catch some perch, which I was doing successfully. The problem was they were all the size of my pinky finger, except for one that was 11 inches.
That one was in my bucket awaiting a few more.
When I got a little bump on my line, I would pull up one of these babies, tell it, “You are a baby,” and send it back down the hole I’d been staring at for about two hours.
The few larger ones never came.
Since the sun was plummeting along with the temperature, and my toes were being nipped by frost, I packed my sled and hauled it across the lake, up the hill, through the parking lot and road the state blocked off with snowbanks over a week ago.
Someone somewhere had gotten stuck in a state park in New York state. So someone else decided to block all access to cars and trucks from parking lots and roads, while of course making sure snowmobilers could get in. (Excellent bureaucratic thinking, New York.)
Meanwhile, the older dudes who probably pay the most taxes in this state have to find parking near the entrance and trudge their ice fishing sleds through the snow and ice to enjoy the land owned and supported by the people of New York state.
I actually enjoy trudging, but sometimes I spend most of my time trudging because I only have the time or energy to spare an hour or two to fishing every few days, even in the winter when I’m not as busy.
I rarely fish during the growing season.
One of the major reasons I don’t totally hate paying taxes is because they contribute to the upkeep and management of our state and local lands, parks and waters.
When I came home, I cut up the fillet and roe from the one perch, and Maggie cooked it into grits with butter, salt and pepper. That’s what we ended up eating for supper, which was fine with me.
Then we sat by the stove and enjoyed a storm outside.
I do recall being somewhat crabby about fishing in New York in the winter. Yes, sometimes I catch my limit, but that also means I clean and prepare my limit. And, usually I have frost nip the end of my toes.
Of course, I started talking about the Great Cypress National Preserve and the Everglades. “It’s tough,” I said. “You sit on the edge of a culvert and catch big trout. Or you sit in a flat boat, catch five red snapper and have enough fish to feed the entire family, or you sit on the edge of a clear water canal and catch a load of pan fish with a bamboo pole, a line, bobber, weight, hook and a worm.”
All the while you are surrounded by more life than most people can imagine.
And, oh my gosh, all those thousands and thousands of acres and millions of life forms were set aside for and owned and used by the people of the United States.
That’s the main reason I don’t totally hate paying my federal income taxes.
In any case, it’s nice to know there are places we can go to fish and enjoy nature in other ways, without feeling like we are poachers and trespassers, or feeling obliged to landowners or some ruler or another for the privilege.
Forrest Hartley lives, even in the winter, in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic.com.