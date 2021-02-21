COLUMN: Why I don’t totally hate paying my taxes

I was sitting out on a state park’s lake the other day, trying again to catch some perch, which I was doing successfully. The problem was they were all the size of my pinky finger, except for one that was 11 inches.

That one was in my bucket awaiting a few more.

When I got a little bump on my line, I would pull up one of these babies, tell it, “You are a baby,” and send it back down the hole I’d been staring at for about two hours.

The few larger ones never came.

Since the sun was plummeting along with the temperature, and my toes were being nipped by frost, I packed my sled and hauled it across the lake, up the hill, through the parking lot and road the state blocked off with snowbanks over a week ago.

Someone somewhere had gotten stuck in a state park in New York state. So someone else decided to block all access to cars and trucks from parking lots and roads, while of course making sure snowmobilers could get in. (Excellent bureaucratic thinking, New York.)

Meanwhile, the older dudes who probably pay the most taxes in this state have to find parking near the entrance and trudge their ice fishing sleds through the snow and ice to enjoy the land owned and supported by the people of New York state.