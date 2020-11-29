COLUMN: Why doesn’t the hose work?

When the current milking group goes dry, I’ll let most of them stay that way for a while. They’ve been contributing. Next summer they can go on the bush clearing and mowing crew.

Milk volume is not our thing, although we have plenty of milk. Since we are making cheese it is the goodness of the milk that counts, and it is plenty good.

I have some in my tea right now, and that makes a little meal for me.

By the way, we pasteurize the milk we drink. I suppose if we machine milked we might not have to, though I still would.

Milking by hand, I believe, is good for the animals if you have the time. And it lets you keep better track of their well-being. If I had more goats to milk, however, I would switch over.

Anyway, as far as milk and pasteurization goes, better safe than sorry. There are different kinds of pasteurization. Lower temperature takes longer, but doesn’t remove as many of the volatile parts of the milk you want for making cheese.

When I was younger, I had friends who hand milked their cows into wooden buckets. It tasted great raw, but when it had a little contamination, you could get a great big gastrointestinal whack. (Not recommended.)