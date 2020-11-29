COLUMN: Why doesn’t the hose work?

In the summer I get a lot done. In the winter I do a lot but don’t get much done.
aAs far as I’m concerned, it’s after Thanksgiving and therefore it is winter. The compost piles are already freezing, and the goats are on their winter bedding. They don’t seem to mind. The thing is now, we are carrying water to the animals in buckets. That takes time.
The water in the hoses seems to have gone hard.
Milk production, surprisingly, is still going just about the same as it has been for the last month. Maybe Moon Goat is down, but she still wants to be milked.
We are sending some dry goats to the neighbors’ in shifts for visits with their goats, including their billy, hoping for spring babies.
This year, I don’t want to see a repeat of last when a castration went awry, wasn’t successful I mean, and we had all kinds of babies — like 20 — born in the dead of winter, including several that needed to be warmed next to the wood stove. Of course, all the births occurred on the coldest of all days of the year.
It was chaos and, up until a month or so before, unexpected.
This year, little Nosy Goat is officially a wether, as is Fireball Goat. So, no surprises. I don’t think!
Next year, I want to milk four or five goats, not nine or 10.
When the current milking group goes dry, I’ll let most of them stay that way for a while. They’ve been contributing. Next summer they can go on the bush clearing and mowing crew.
Milk volume is not our thing, although we have plenty of milk. Since we are making cheese it is the goodness of the milk that counts, and it is plenty good.
I have some in my tea right now, and that makes a little meal for me.
By the way, we pasteurize the milk we drink. I suppose if we machine milked we might not have to, though I still would.
Milking by hand, I believe, is good for the animals if you have the time. And it lets you keep better track of their well-being. If I had more goats to milk, however, I would switch over.
Anyway, as far as milk and pasteurization goes, better safe than sorry. There are different kinds of pasteurization. Lower temperature takes longer, but doesn’t remove as many of the volatile parts of the milk you want for making cheese.
When I was younger, I had friends who hand milked their cows into wooden buckets. It tasted great raw, but when it had a little contamination, you could get a great big gastrointestinal whack. (Not recommended.)
Maggie is still recovering from the tick-borne disease, anaplasmosis. It’s sad to see someone with so much energy not being able to do everything she wants to. And, it gets her down that our young ones can’t come home this year.
It is going to be a quiet holiday season, I suppose. But we will all muddle through somehow, even if it takes longer than usual and we don’t get as much done.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
