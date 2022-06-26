COLUMN: Why do they hate my mailbox?

My poor mailbox. It got assaulted again the other day. Somebody seems to have drifted off the road and smacked it right off of its post.

I found it about 10 feet away, lying forlornly in the ditch. It wasn’t even dented up this time. The post withstood the impact pretty well, too. After years of experience with this sort of thing, I attach the mailbox so it will fly off on impact and save itself from ending up totally crumpled and taken to the scrapyard.

A few nails, a couple of screws and we were back in business.

Behind the stone wall on the other side of the driveway, I have a collection of old dented-up boxes. Sometimes I put hand tools in them for use in the garden, sometime I run into them with a tractor. That’s why at the moment they are all lying there, a mailbox disaster museum.

Of course, during the winter mailboxes get hit by the county plow. When that happened to us, I was awarded a new mailbox and precut lumber to replace the old one. It turned out nice. The 4-by-40 stuff held up well. I buried the post over 2 feet deep. I didn’t add concrete because I wouldn’t want anyone to get hurt, even if they are texting when they drive off the road, or whatever.

My mailboxes have been shot, knocked off with a baseball bat, backed into by Mr. and Mrs. Turnarounders, dismantled by random drunk young folk who laughed the whole time, struck by cars wandering off the road, and dented up randomly by who knows what, maybe a bird strike, meteor strike, or some little you-know-what with a slingshot.

It is a rural mailbox, larger than average, and on a traveled county highway, so maybe that makes it a target. I don’t know.

When we moved here those many years ago, I brought the box to the other side of the street, the side our house is on, so I would have a Hadley address. The other side is delivered by Corinth.

We had a Corinth address when we lived there. I wanted the Hadley address, because that’s where we live now.

The box got used a lot more before that anthrax attack in 2001. I guess that was one of the causes that ended letter writing, and brought the bulk of people who could access it over to the internet. It’s a shame, but that’s how it is. That may have happened eventually anyway, but that attack forced the issue.

If the culprit meant to cripple the Postal Service, the attack was a success with far reaching ramifications, including the near demise of the art of handwriting, penmanship and the art of letter writing. I think the nation’s literacy has also been affected.

Before that fiasco, my then young daughter’s favorite thing in the world was to run to the mailbox every day after school to see who had written and what else had arrived.

Well, happily, though battered as my old mailboxes, the Postal Service has survived even if nowadays it’s kind of dented up.

Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley where he used to get lots of letters. You can leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

