Flying squirrels live in the attic. They were living in the attic 40 years ago, and they live there now. The population has fluctuated during those years, probably because of cats, or ermine and such. They have retained their small colony anyway.

They don’t seem to have caused much damage, because there’s not much up there to damage. The insulation, some sort of cellulose, was already not much when we moved into this house.

If they have made beds of it, that’s fine by me.

Someday I will probably replace it with rock wool. The problem is, the way I have arranged things, on purpose or by happenstance, for the last 10 years makes it look like one of those “I’ll get around to it” jobs.

At night they go out of the house for a few hours each night to collect nuts, seeds and other delicious tidbits from the trees. In the winter they spend less time out, and start playing up in the attic around 3 in the morning.

Since we live on the addition side of the house, I don’t mind if they play over the other upstairs rooms. Playtime doesn’t last long, and it all but ceased during the last 20-below days, but it sounds like they are have a regular field day up theirs.

There is the great run around, the breaking into my office on the first floor, banging into things, and the acorn soccer game.

I know at least one of them likes to sneak in our room at night just for the heck of it. Mia just ignores them, and pretends to be asleep.

We very rarely see them. Last year one happened to be in the living room in the late evening as we listened to a West Coast baseball game, surprising us as it ran across the floor and onto the plant table. Mia walked over and looked under the table. The squirrel jumped on her back and followed me as I led it to the back door.

It was onto the top of the door in a flash, gave me a look, and glided off into the night.

They seem to know us from these long years of cohabitation, and seem to have no fear. Sometime at night, they will start making a racket over the bedroom. I give them a minute or two, and then say “excuse me, excuse me, sir, we are trying to get a little shut-eye.”

They always quiet down after a few seconds and go to their side of the house.

Flying squirrels must be the source of all those little green men with large eyes we hear about. Imagine waking up looking at those big eyes and intelligent looking face. They are nothing but weird looking.

They do seem very happy, though. I imagine they live a very pleasurable life living with the abundance nature provides, fun time, and sleeping together in a communal fuzzy ball.

Their life reminds me of something Epicurus said long ago, “It is impossible to live pleasurably without living prudently, and honorably, and justly; or to live prudently, and honorably, and justly, without living pleasurably.”