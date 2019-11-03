The garlic is planted. Halloween is past. It has rained and the lawn is still growing.
Hayseed is sprouting because of the cool and wet. It’s a good thing too, because ever since the new well was installed and a few big pines were removed, there have been bare spots everywhere, the result of big trucks and machines doing their jobs.
Also, even with the new fence, enough goats escape each day that I have to peg them out on posts. The hay that build up around them has to be removed so that the grass beneath doesn’t suffocate.
Unfortunately, that is a job that often gets pushed aside for another day. So more damage to the lawn.
A few decades ago when we bought this place, the lawn had gone wild. It was at least knee high, filled with wildflowers and the seedheads of grasses. It was home to a tribe of rabbits and giant toads that sunned themselves on the abandoned back patio.
For me it was a beautiful thing. Nature was taking over or, I should say, had taken over. The place was a house surrounded by a meadow.
Sometimes neglect is not such a bad thing, because nature knows best. Of course the yard could grow well because of years of animals and gardens and stuff going into the earth to provide fertility.
Still as a dutiful new homeowner, I came in with one of my tractors and mowed that little Garden of Eden down so a tamer lawn could take its place.
It did, and it too was beautiful, but little by little the toads and the rabbits moved on.
Now, my wild lawn is up the hill in a clearing where I have a few gardens.
Sometimes it is mowed by livestock. It was a favorite haunt of Marty Ox. There was no need for even a strand of electric fence.
If Marty wandered into the woods, I would call and he would come back in sight. But more likely he would just wander back to accidentally check on me.
That patch of clearing or meadow has been enriched by years of grazing. Horses stayed up there at one point, and other livestock.
But, apart from the gardens, it is now the domain of the turkey hen, the toads, a few rabbits and, of course, the deer people.
A woodchuck once moved in. He dug a home under a pile of brush. I caught and relocated him, even though it was a perfect home for him. But he was an unwanted neighbor in terms of my gardens.
I mow that sward once or twice a year, mostly so it will remain a clearing. I used to mow it for hay.
This year, I go up with the dog, and sit on my folding chair, and watch the birds and the critters, and the wind across the grass.
I love to see Ms. Turkey Hen every year, with her new brood up there.
Other times, I am clearing the edges of the woods. I get stove wood, and I get more clearing, and more semi-wild meadow.
Meadow to me is a very pretentious sounding word. But the fact is that meadow is one of the most beautiful things imaginable — so alive, so unassuming, so good.
