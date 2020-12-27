COLUMN: When reality steps in

The goats are drying up, slowly. It’s late in the year for us to still be milking. I think four are still giving us milk. But I’m trying to convince them they don’t have too.
The oldest two, Gilly and Bunny, don’t seem particularly interested in the idea. I haven’t bred them this year. And, they like the routine.
Several of the other girls want to come out to the milking stand every afternoon and eat a little sweet feed. That’s OK. But this time of year, I really don’t like to be in the cold for the hours it takes to milk.
Because of my reluctance to go outside if it is below 20 degrees, I think of my father’s first cousin Laurie. He was always good friends with my father, and what was funny was they were both given girls names. Their mothers were sick and tired of having boys. In fact grandmother named my dad Carol Sidney. His second middle name was Bernard. The doctor, whose first name was Bernard, snuck that on the birth certificate.
When they were young, Carol and Laurie could often be found together doing something or other. As far as I know, no one made fun of them. The names just were. Southern life, I guess.
At the ripe age of 100, Grandmother Hartley apologized to my father and said she would pay to change his name if he wanted. He said he was used to it.
It was only in middle age that cousin Laurie started his 25 years of never going out of the house. It wasn’t the cold that kept him in. He lived in South Carolina in the hometown he had known his entire life. All I can say is he was a close relation to me, so it doesn’t seem so unusual.
When we went to visit my Grandmother Hartley, my father would often disappear for hours at a time to see Laurie. I actually never met him, because we children weren’t welcome.
My brother, who is 18 years younger than me, met him often because reality eventually pushed Laurie out of his house.
The piano fell through the living room floor. After that, Laurie had to spend a few months traveling while the damage was repaired by contractors.
He seemed to enjoy his new lifestyle and never was a hermit again.
Anyway, reality gave us a big surprise last week when we got 30 inches of snow. It further surprised me the day after, when the little tractor wouldn’t start because of the cold. I really didn’t want to go outside for long stretches of time, but that plan was thwarted.
We ended up spending hours shoveling. The animals need spaces that they can spend time in, and the vehicles needed to get out of the driveway. A few days later it warmed up, and I was able to start the tractor and expand the clear areas.
Unfortunately, Mia Dog relished visiting the smaller clear spaces, because of the concentration of chicken poops. This resulted in a sick dog. I always tell her “don’t eat chicken poops.” She listens until she thinks I’m not watching.
She threw up several time in the house, three times in the station wagon, and once in the small car. It was not good.
Now, that things are getting cleared up, I can go back to working on drying up all of the goats. But, it seems like reality is not on my side. So instead of hiding in the house for the rest of the winter, I might end up milking all winter instead.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. You can leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.