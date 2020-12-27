COLUMN: When reality steps in

The goats are drying up, slowly. It’s late in the year for us to still be milking. I think four are still giving us milk. But I’m trying to convince them they don’t have too.

The oldest two, Gilly and Bunny, don’t seem particularly interested in the idea. I haven’t bred them this year. And, they like the routine.

Several of the other girls want to come out to the milking stand every afternoon and eat a little sweet feed. That’s OK. But this time of year, I really don’t like to be in the cold for the hours it takes to milk.

Because of my reluctance to go outside if it is below 20 degrees, I think of my father’s first cousin Laurie. He was always good friends with my father, and what was funny was they were both given girls names. Their mothers were sick and tired of having boys. In fact grandmother named my dad Carol Sidney. His second middle name was Bernard. The doctor, whose first name was Bernard, snuck that on the birth certificate.

When they were young, Carol and Laurie could often be found together doing something or other. As far as I know, no one made fun of them. The names just were. Southern life, I guess.