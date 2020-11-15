COLUMN: A simple life made more complicated

I spent about four hours mucking out the goat shed and its front porch last Tuesday. I’m always surprised that I have the kind of endurance required for this stuff.
I still haven’t gotten the little tractor fixed, so all the grunt work is being done by me.
Twenty years ago this was par for the course. But after the strange sickness that gave me Type 1 diabetes, it took years and years to come even close to being able to do hard physical work for four hours.
You might remember me talking about farming with oxen, and trying to live a more old-fashioned kind of existence back then. I would even use a scythe to cut hay.
I look back and think, “Forrest, you were nuts.”
I still think that.
Anyway, early Wednesday morning, maybe 2:30 a.m., I woke up shaking and realized my blood sugar level had taken a dive.
I have glucose pills next to the bed. I took one. Then I went downstairs and had two bowls of ice cream.
I don’t know how low my blood sugar planned to go, but in the morning I was just above normal.
I really don’t have a clue. I try to keep track of and control of things, but sometimes other things happen.
It’s really annoying. It also ruins my fun, because the next day I always feel like I was hit by a bus.
Well, after wrangling with insurance and the medical device industry for several months, I was granted what is called a constant glucose monitor. It just came in the mail.
It was a game of jumping through hoops which I had played in years past, but did not succeed at.
This time Maggie did the game for me, dealing with the company wanting to sell the product at the highest level and the insurance company that originally denied me the monitor.
Maggie knew I would not have the patience for the hours of rigmarole, week after week, required to jump through all the bureaucratic hoops.
Even though we have good insurance and I go to the doctors, take the tests and try to adhere to orders, I have found I have to jump through the healthcare hoops even to get insulin, which I need to survive. I often have done something wrong or someone else has and, then, I have to jump through the health care hoops all over again.
It can be disheartening. It takes away so much time and effort.
As you can imagine, this is not the life I set off on when I was a child who wanted not only to go back to nature, but to stay there, and stay away from the crazy world and its maddening clamor.
Oh well. Now I’ll have some of that maddening clamor attached directly to my body. When my blood sugar ventures too high or too low, it will sound an alarm. Then I’ll be able to adjust things before I come close to passing out or feeling downright terrible.
It’s funny how life goes.
But maybe I’ll be able to enjoy chucking muck without having to worry about anything later other than taking a nice shower, having a good meal and a restful sleep.
Forrest Hartley was dragged practically screaming into this world. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
