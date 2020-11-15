COLUMN: A simple life made more complicated

It’s really annoying. It also ruins my fun, because the next day I always feel like I was hit by a bus.

Well, after wrangling with insurance and the medical device industry for several months, I was granted what is called a constant glucose monitor. It just came in the mail.

It was a game of jumping through hoops which I had played in years past, but did not succeed at.

This time Maggie did the game for me, dealing with the company wanting to sell the product at the highest level and the insurance company that originally denied me the monitor.

Maggie knew I would not have the patience for the hours of rigmarole, week after week, required to jump through all the bureaucratic hoops.

Even though we have good insurance and I go to the doctors, take the tests and try to adhere to orders, I have found I have to jump through the healthcare hoops even to get insulin, which I need to survive. I often have done something wrong or someone else has and, then, I have to jump through the health care hoops all over again.

It can be disheartening. It takes away so much time and effort.