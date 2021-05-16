COLUMN: Welcome to a big place called Scam World

Forty years ago, I thought personal computers and the worldwide connection they would bring would spring this earth into a new era.
I thought we were headed to a place of much less violence and way more understanding, a world in which ideas and innovation would be shared, and worldwide conversations would spur new connections and possibilities for humankind.
The problem was I overestimated the intelligence of the world’s population and underestimated the continuing and never ceasing human desire for dominance, manifest in so many forms, over everyone and everything.
I’m sure that what we now call the internet has achieved some of the goals that its early advocates desired.
But it was just a matter of time, and the corporations, political powers and criminal groups caught up and surpassed those who imagined a better, fairer and safer world.
Last week a hacker group out of Russia shut down a major fuel pipeline in an attempt to get a ransom.
Apparently that wasn’t paid, at least that’s what we’ve been told, and a lot of folks got out into the field and started manually turning valves, among probably hundreds of other activities, to get this private pipeline back up and running before crippling the Southeast with a prolonged fuel shortage.
Who knows how many computer control systems have been infiltrated by various groups? At this point, systems have become so big — communications, financial, infrastructure, government, automobiles, planes, factories, newspapers and so on — that nobody can keep out everyone trying to get in.
It even feels to me like people’s minds have been hacked by so many hours of looking and listening to all the screens that are the endpoints of all of this computerized manipulation.
The whole thing seems like a great big place called Scam World.
And we let it into our homes. We let our children spend hours living there. We even let it listen to our conversations, and surreptitiously surveil us in other ways.
I don’t know. I had hoped for better back when I was learning to use punch cards to program computers.
I have to face the fact that previous to this new age, the best I could do was stare at my typewriter in disbelief every time I misspelled a word and had to break out the white-out.
Now, my errors are automatically corrected, or don’t take long to correct, and I don’t even mess up the page.
Everything — science, medicine, research, travel, farming, everything — has been enhanced with this worldwide connection of computers.
Even the mechanizations of war in the last 40 years have been enhanced in ways almost beyond the visions of science fiction.
The only thing to have missed all of this transistorized enhancement seems to be the human heart.
