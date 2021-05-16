COLUMN: Welcome to a big place called Scam World

Who knows how many computer control systems have been infiltrated by various groups? At this point, systems have become so big — communications, financial, infrastructure, government, automobiles, planes, factories, newspapers and so on — that nobody can keep out everyone trying to get in.

It even feels to me like people’s minds have been hacked by so many hours of looking and listening to all the screens that are the endpoints of all of this computerized manipulation.

The whole thing seems like a great big place called Scam World.

And we let it into our homes. We let our children spend hours living there. We even let it listen to our conversations, and surreptitiously surveil us in other ways.

I don’t know. I had hoped for better back when I was learning to use punch cards to program computers.

I have to face the fact that previous to this new age, the best I could do was stare at my typewriter in disbelief every time I misspelled a word and had to break out the white-out.

Now, my errors are automatically corrected, or don’t take long to correct, and I don’t even mess up the page.