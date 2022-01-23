COLUMN: We took to the woods, too, and work hard

I read a book years ago, “We Took to the Woods,” by Louise Dickinson Rich. I don’t know if it was a popular book in its time, or what.

I found it 30 years ago when used bookstores still existed, and picked it up for the title. It might have cost a dollar.

Anyway, I was thinking about how we work in the cold. The cadence of it. The slow methodical way of doing things.

Well, the Riches seem to have left the urban life to more or less get out of the mentality of a world at war during the late 1930s and early ’40s.

They ended up in New Hampshire near Lake Umbagog. A lot of what Rich knew about living in the woods came from books she read that more or less romanticized the experience.

They jumped right in, however, and began to live and see what that life was really about, especially in the winter when they were almost completely cut off from the outside because of the snow.

The other day, as I was trudging about in slow motion, carrying buckets of water, forks of hay, and expanding paths through the snow as a manual snow thrower, her description of her first encounters with men in a lumber camp came to mind.

Lumber camps were a winter phenomenon that lasted until the spring, when streams turned to torrents and logs could be floated down swollen rivers to mills.

She told her readers she didn’t want to ruin their romantic ideas of the woodmen's life and ways, but she did anyway.

“Those daring heroes of song and legend looked like any gang of men going about routine jobs, except they were a little shabbier, and more nondescript, a little less arresting than any bunch of road menders I ever saw.”

“They didn’t even do the job with dash. They walked apathetically up and down the logs, boring holes, driving pegs and fastening ropes.”

I’m pretty sure that friends who visit us feel about the same about us after they leave.

We live in the woods. We keep animals. We work constantly and, especially this time of year, in slow motion.

Their romantic notions remain until I take them up on the offer, “Can I help out?”

It takes about 10 minutes, and they forever will think twice about making that offer again.

It’s not their fault. It’s just that modern life has left most people unaccustomed to real labor, even if they are fit.

It takes a while to get into the kind of mental and physical shape to do chores for any length of time. And unless you make the choice to work hard like that, I don’t think you have to.

In this country, for the most part, we don’t live hard, anymore. A lot of hunters don’t even snowshoe to their remote camps. They drive four-wheelers or snow machines. Loggers don’t use crosscut saws and axes. Now, timber machines are becoming so versatile that even cables and chainsaws are being used less and less.

There’s nothing wrong with those things, necessarily. They’re just another example of how far we have come from the days of constant, methodical, physical work, what an older friend of mine called “just plain drudge.” He said he was glad to see those days go. He never saw the romance in it.

Rich’s book caught the end of it. After World War II, everything changed in this country.

I hope we never have to go back for any reason. I think that would be a very unromantic prospect for most folks.

Forrest Hartley live in the woods in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

