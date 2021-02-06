COLUMN: We’re more than R's and D's, aren’t we?

I’m struggling these days with who I am.
I don’t see myself as either a “D” or an “R,” not an elephant nor a donkey.
I see myself as a guy who was taught by two loving parents to treat people the way I want to be treated.
I was taught to know the value of a dollar and save, to hold the door open for people, not to waste things and not to get rid of something if it still works.
I was taught to say please and thank you, to respect others and know my place, and to help those who are down on their luck.
I saw my parents do that often, with my dad serving as town fire chief and on the rescue squad and plowing people out in the winter or rushing to fix a broken pipe.
My always-smiling mom was a kindergarten teacher who taught decades' worth of area kids, leaving a lasting impact on them and their parents.
I was raised in a household that got a newspaper and watched nightly news with guys like Walter Cronkite and Dan Rather, reporters treated almost as fatherly figures and who they trusted to tell them the truth.
The house always leaned right, but talk of politics was less prevalent than talk about hard work, good grades and time spent with friends and relatives.
Things are different these days though. Every waking moment for some family members is spent thinking about the political upheaval and the biased media and almost a hatred for those with other beliefs.
And I guess that’s what saddens me. It’s almost like those aforementioned values I was taught as a kid have changed a little.
I think the “D’s” and the “R’s” in this country want — or should want — basically the same things, right?
Don’t we all want to have a little money in our pocket at the end of the day but also to be remembered as kind people with good values, who care deeply about family, friends and neighbors?
Why does it have to be so all or nothing, right now? If you are an “R,” you have to hate the “D's” — and vice versa.
It got me thinking back to when I was a beat reporter, covering local meetings. I’ve always liked local politics more than national politics because I saw it as real, not guided by big money and partisanship.
You had farmers sitting next to insurance guys and entrepreneurs, and unless you asked them, you wouldn’t know which “side” they were on. They represented people in their towns and cities and their political affiliation didn’t seem to matter.
For three decades as a journalist, I have kept my political opinion out of the paper and, honestly, I’m not trying to make this “political” either.
I want it to be human.
I want it to be a pause button on hate and labels.
I’m trying to understand how we got here, both nationally and in my own little family sphere.
I want discussions with friends and family to be more about friends and family and kids and accomplishments and work and play and life goals.
I’m feeling that life is short, and it’s sad to see days filled with reasons to hate others who may have different beliefs, yet deep down have the same desires for their lives and families.
It was probably stupid of me to wade into these waters. I’m sure I’ll be called a snowflake by some and told I’m not left enough by others, but if nothing else I’m hoping it makes people hesitate to boil others down to simple “R’s” and “D’s.”
We’re all more than that. We have to be more than that.
David Blow is a freelance journalist and professor of Media and Communication at Castleton University. He may be reached at davent67@gmail.com