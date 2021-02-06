COLUMN: We’re more than R's and D's, aren’t we?

Things are different these days though. Every waking moment for some family members is spent thinking about the political upheaval and the biased media and almost a hatred for those with other beliefs.

And I guess that’s what saddens me. It’s almost like those aforementioned values I was taught as a kid have changed a little.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I think the “D’s” and the “R’s” in this country want — or should want — basically the same things, right?

Don’t we all want to have a little money in our pocket at the end of the day but also to be remembered as kind people with good values, who care deeply about family, friends and neighbors?

Why does it have to be so all or nothing, right now? If you are an “R,” you have to hate the “D's” — and vice versa.

It got me thinking back to when I was a beat reporter, covering local meetings. I’ve always liked local politics more than national politics because I saw it as real, not guided by big money and partisanship.

You had farmers sitting next to insurance guys and entrepreneurs, and unless you asked them, you wouldn’t know which “side” they were on. They represented people in their towns and cities and their political affiliation didn’t seem to matter.