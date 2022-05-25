COLUMN: We need to do something, but what can we do?

I have lived across from the Kensington Road Elementary School in Glens Falls for 23 years.

I walked my now almost 22- and 25-year-old daughters across the street to school thousands of times when they were little.

I saw them sing from the stage, compete on the fields outside and display their art in the halls.

And there’s a good chance I’ve seen many of you and your kids at the school in the years since mine moved on.

The latest school shooting in a small Texas town with about the same population as ours got me thinking about all those little kids I’ve seen across the street — including mine.

I was thinking how upside down our community would be if that happened here.

Thankfully, it could never happen here, right?

These shootings are specific to Connecticut, Florida, Texas — and, oh yes, Columbine, Colorado from way back in 1999, before school shootings were a trend.

They are specific to these places — far away from us.

Until they aren’t.

Then we get the cliché quote in the media from a resident saying “things like that don’t happen here.”

I bet Uvalde, Texas, folks felt the same way a day ago.

I’m not writing this to preach. Not really sure why I sat down to write this other than just being sad and disgusted that we Americans keep killing our own people.

Why is that? Why do we lead the world in killing each other with guns? Why are we not surprised at the latest one?

I’m pro-gun, by the way, and own several. I was raised in a conservative hunting household in Vermont with a dad who lives to hunt and basically collects guns. I’ve hunted with shotguns and rifles, big and small.

I’ve never hunted with an assault rifle, however, and neither has he. I don’t see the need for them, personally.

I don’t know what the answer is, however, whether heightened background checks or banning assault weapons would solve anything.

A big part of me doubts it, but does it make any sense to try?

The left will say yes, the right will say no. Talking points to argue.

If we are not willing to try those options, what then?

More police as some suggest?

Or maybe just wait until the next shooting in the next sleepy town where it could never happen?

I’m lucky. I got to see both of my daughters complete their time at Kensington Road School, move on to Glens Falls Middle School, then the high school and ultimately graduate from the University of Vermont. My youngest just graduated Sunday.

Maybe that’s why I’m writing this.

Maybe I’m reflecting about being lucky when thinking about those families in Texas who just had all those children's milestones I enjoyed ripped from them by an armor-clad, gun-toting 18-year-old, for whatever reason.

I wonder how many others are feeling the same way today?

I wonder about the moms and dads dropping their kids off at Kensington Road School this morning as the flag waved at half-staff and what they were thinking about.

Again, I don’t have the answers to solve this, but I am sick of feeling sad when they do happen and I just can’t help but think we can do better and need to try something.

David Blow is a freelance journalist and professor of Media and Communication at Castleton University. He may be reached at davent67@gmail.com.

