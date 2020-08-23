COLUMN: We just worked

Once I graduated from high school I spent my summers waiting tables and sitting at hotel desks signing in guests.

No more washing dishes. At some point I realized that was a never-ending job. Somehow by the end of your shift there was always a pot, a plate and a few odd pieces of silverware you weren’t going to get to. I was kind of afraid I might start seeing life as a futile task of repetition if I kept being a dish washer.

There were nights when, after almost finishing washing every dish, pan, pot and utensil, I would close the joint and walk home. Luckily I had a military I.D. in high school. Never mind that the small print identified me as a dependent. I earned instant respect from all the police who would stop me after 11.

I did look a bit like a vagabond.

I had longish hair at the time, in the ’70s, though it was not down to my butt. My mother made me promise never to have hair all the way to my butt, and never to ride a motorcycle.

If she had not held me to the latter promise, I’m sure I would have been driving home instead of walking a mile or two.

Years later my friend Randy gave me a ride, after my truck broke down, on his motor scooter. I was horrified. But I knew technically I had not broken my promise.