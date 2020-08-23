COLUMN: We just worked

We just worked. My sisters and I all seemed to have taken part-time jobs after we left elementary school.
I mowed lawns, worked at a gas station and had a couple of paper routes. My big sister worked for a family in the afternoons and then, as often as not, would come home and make us supper.
My little sister worked at a frame shop all through junior and senior high, and in the summers she would fly to Europe with her bicycle and tour, using the proceeds.
What all this working was about, I’m not sure. It’s just what happened.
There seemed to be plenty of work for us. We had time for fun as well, and school and chores. I didn’t have time for cleaning my room very often, which seemed to cause my parents great aggravation.
Once into high school our work changed. I was busy with study and sports, so I ended up washing dishes and waiting tables in the evenings.
In the summer I would work at a summer camp, washing dishes and floors, and riding around on the tailgate of a pickup doing maintenance, including feeding cattle, changing light bulbs and picking up garbage.
I never once made a lanyard or took swimming lessons at a camp, but I sure as heck got to go to camp. I suppose my camp experience wasn’t typical, but it certainly was informative. And I know I got paid for it.
Once I graduated from high school I spent my summers waiting tables and sitting at hotel desks signing in guests.
No more washing dishes. At some point I realized that was a never-ending job. Somehow by the end of your shift there was always a pot, a plate and a few odd pieces of silverware you weren’t going to get to. I was kind of afraid I might start seeing life as a futile task of repetition if I kept being a dish washer.
There were nights when, after almost finishing washing every dish, pan, pot and utensil, I would close the joint and walk home. Luckily I had a military I.D. in high school. Never mind that the small print identified me as a dependent. I earned instant respect from all the police who would stop me after 11.
I did look a bit like a vagabond.
I had longish hair at the time, in the ’70s, though it was not down to my butt. My mother made me promise never to have hair all the way to my butt, and never to ride a motorcycle.
If she had not held me to the latter promise, I’m sure I would have been driving home instead of walking a mile or two.
Years later my friend Randy gave me a ride, after my truck broke down, on his motor scooter. I was horrified. But I knew technically I had not broken my promise.
Anyway, I look back on all that work we did when we were young, and I kind of wonder about it.
Now I see mostly adults delivering newspapers, mowing lawns and working at gas stations. Sometimes I see young folks working at restaurants and the like.
Of course, my experience is limited. I don’t get out much.
Plus, I could never work that hard now. I’d have to take a nap before my shift was over.
Good grief!
Forrest Hartley lives and works in Hadley. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
