Rep. Elise Stefanik is putting all her trust in the hands of her colleagues when it comes to the practices of big business.
That is frightening.
Just using the words “trust” and “Congress” in the same sentence gives me the heebie-jeebies.
For anyone who watched their savings bleed away during the financial collapse in 2008, holding big business accountable in the future is paramount, and something we were promised when the Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act was passed in 2010.
From that legislation was born the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
It was given unique independent powers so its actions would never be compromised by politics. It was funded through the Federal Reserve so its budget could not be cut by Congress, and even the president does not have the power to fire its director.
The CFPB has delivered the protections promised to consumers, with nearly $12 billion in settlements to more than 29 million consumers, while providing the type of oversight for banks, credit unions, securities firms, payday lenders, mortgage servicing operations, foreclosure relief services, debt collectors and predatory student loans that was not in place prior to 2008.
Over the past two and a half years, the Trump administration has quietly dismantled the agency by doing fewer investigations and staffing it with political appointees with little experience in consumer protection enforcement while also dismissing pending lawsuits.
When its watchdog for student loans, Seth Frotman, resigned last fall, he said that Mick Mulvaney, the new director of the CFPB who would go on to become President Trump’s acting chief of staff, was serving the wishes of the most powerful financial companies in America and turning his back on student borrowers.
This was not front page news anywhere in the country.
Previously, the agency returned more than $750 million to harmed students, while stopping many of the predatory lending practices.
Earlier this spring, the alarm bells began ringing again with the proliferation of “leveraged loans” that appeared eerily similar to the sub-prime loan abuses prior to the financial collapse in 2008. The market for “leveraged loans” — companies that are already significantly in debt — is already more than $1 trillion. While government entities previously issued banks guidance on how much they could risk, the Government Accountability Office ruled that reining in banks was a government overreach after getting pressure from the Trump administration, lobbyists and Republican members of Congress.
That brought us to this past week, when the Consumers’ First Act was passed to reverse the changes made by the Trump administration and restore CFPB oversight over big business. This was what Rep. Stefanik voted against, saying it removed “congressional oversight” of the CFPB.
This is where you have to decide who you trust.
Do you trust the big Wall Street firms, the big banks, the corporations who recklessly gambled away your retirement savings and left our economy teetering on the verge of a depression in 2008?
Do you trust the elected politicians — like Rep. Stefanik — who regularly accept campaign contributions from these businesses, to hold them in check, file lawsuits and get your money back?
When it comes to our money and Congress, they are not to be trusted.
I fear we will all get our pockets picked again, and Rep. Stefanik’s vote against this bill — along with all the other Republicans — shows exactly where their allegiance lies.
In Trump We Trust!
I wonder how many MAGA folks are going to have Trumpgrets when consumer protections are gone. When their farms have been auctioned to foreign buyers because the billions in subsidies have run out. All caused by ill-advised tariffs that Trump either doesn’t understand or is just lying about. The stock market is basically flat for the past year and it’s getting a little late to blame it on Obama.
I see at 538 Dear Leader is almost 13 points underwater now. Maybe some people are starting to see the light. At least he still has the backing of Kim, Putin, KSM, Duterte, Orban and every other murderous dictator around the world.
“He that walketh with wise men shall be wise: but a companion of fools shall be destroyed.”
If "trust" and Congress" gives you the heebie-jeebies, why doesn't a government agency with no budgetary oversight turn you inside-out? The CFPB is a government agency completely removed from the Constitutional ideal of government "by the people".
The CFPB collects all consumer credit card data, has a mortgage database on over 200 million applications, and creates financial regulatory policy all by itself. It uses all of this massive consumer data with dictatorial power, and funnels fines as slush funds to "community organizers" and other liberal advocacy groups. They are a self-perpetuating extortion racket that hasn't made even a dent in financial trickery.
