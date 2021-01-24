COLUMN: We can start, again, to keep our house in order

One of the goats, Punkin, was visiting down the road for a few weeks when she developed what’s known as goat polio.
She became unable to move properly, and seemed to have lost her sight.
These are common symptoms of the disease, and happen in every tribe of goats one time or another. It’s not contagious, but is caused by a lack of thiamin, one of the B vitamins.
Well, I raced down to the neighbors’ and we lifted Punkin into the back seat of the little car.
Once home, I slid her down the driveway in one of my ice fishing sleds, and then pulled her, still in the sled, up the steps into the front room.
I gave her injections of B vitamins and penicillin. She stayed in a straw nest right there in the front room by the door. It seemed a bit nip and tuck, but on day three of treatment, she was standing up, eating hay and drinking water.
The only problem was she was properly blind. That means she would walk into things, and when she was pegged outside during the day we had to be careful not to let some of the rougher goats be near her.
Once Cow Goat gave Punkin Goat such a butt while they were pegged out that she went flying through the air and totally freaked out. After that, mostly the baby goats, and some of her best friend goats, were pegged out near her to keep her company.
But at night she had to come in. She was not ready to stay in with the other goats at night.
This situation went on for almost a month.
And we did not have a single day of sleeping straight through the night.
Goats need their herd — goat, human, dog, cat, horse, cow, the occasional chicken, or some combination thereof.
Goats have a sleep cycle at night that seems to go for about three hours. So, generally, one of us humans or dog would go down and sit with her a little while, so she would not feel too lonely away from family.
I guess, not surprisingly, I had a few asthma attacks during the month, which were not pleasant, but mostly suppressed with the help of modern medicine.
Well, a few nights ago, she started calling with urgency for company. We would need to sit with her for about an hour several times during the night.
Three nights of this. She just wanted to go back with her goat family.
She had learned to navigate over the month much better despite not being able to see.
So, on that third day, I took her into the goat pen, and sat talking to all the goats while Punkin tried to play at butting heads with her sisters.
She did butt the air a few times going in the wrong direction. But, her transition back to the goat shed was a real success.
It was also a relief for us here in the house. At some points we wondered if we were going to have to keep that little goat in the house, and move ourselves outside to the barn.
It really is wonderful for us to be able to keep our house in order, once again, and to sleep through the night.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.