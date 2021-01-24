COLUMN: We can start, again, to keep our house in order

One of the goats, Punkin, was visiting down the road for a few weeks when she developed what’s known as goat polio.

She became unable to move properly, and seemed to have lost her sight.

These are common symptoms of the disease, and happen in every tribe of goats one time or another. It’s not contagious, but is caused by a lack of thiamin, one of the B vitamins.

Well, I raced down to the neighbors’ and we lifted Punkin into the back seat of the little car.

Once home, I slid her down the driveway in one of my ice fishing sleds, and then pulled her, still in the sled, up the steps into the front room.

I gave her injections of B vitamins and penicillin. She stayed in a straw nest right there in the front room by the door. It seemed a bit nip and tuck, but on day three of treatment, she was standing up, eating hay and drinking water.

The only problem was she was properly blind. That means she would walk into things, and when she was pegged outside during the day we had to be careful not to let some of the rougher goats be near her.