Each of you reading this column right now is probably smarter than me.
I know this because I get told it all the time.
To quote my high school guidance counselor, “You are in the top half of your class — barely.”
As a college student, I had far more C’s than A’s on my transcript, and the one thing I am absolutely sure of is I never made the dean’s list.
What I think I do know a lot about is writing, interviewing people and capturing emotions and a moment in time with the written word. I’ve been doing that a long time.
But when I have to write about something I know little-to-nothing about, I make sure I do my homework. I’ve gotten pretty good at research, finding information and questioning what is right and what is wrong.
Some really smart people recently published a paper about how regular people believe they are far smarter than the experts.
The paper was published in an obscure online journal, Nature Human Behavior, devoted to “the best research into human behavior.”
The website published a paper in which scientists asked 500 Americans what they thought about food that contained genetically modified organisms (GMO).
More than 90 percent opposed their use, despite the fact that 90 percent of scientists believe they are safe and beneficial.
Why would there be such a disagreement between average people and the professional experts?
So the psychologists looked deeper.
They found out that those most opposed to the use of GMOs believed they were the most knowledgeable about the issue. But when tested on their scientific knowledge, it turned out that those who thought they knew the most about the issue, scored the lowest on scientific tests.
This could help to explain the anti-vaccine movement.
And the debate on climate change.
And you can use your imagination when it comes to politics.
There is even a scientific name for the phenomenon. It is called the Dunning-Kruger effect, after two psychologists who wrote a paper in 1999 entitled, “Unskilled and Unaware of It.”
I think they made a movie about it a few years ago — “Clueless.”
I read about all this in a story in the New York Times, where the writers are much smarter than me.
Dunning and Kruger apparently discussed the many reasons people who are most “incompetent” seem to believe they know much more than they do.
We all know these people.
They go on and on about what they heard without taking a breath, while we skeptically shake our heads.
The Times article described how Dunning and Kruger surmised that a “lack of knowledge leaves some without the contextual information necessary to recognize mistakes, and their incompetence robs them of the ability to realize it.”
I’m not sure if I totally understand that explanation, but I suspect the problem was exacerbated by the internet and social media.
It’s a matter of too many people reading things they fail to question.
In the newspaper business, we call it a “BS meter.” My mother used to sum it up as someone being “full of it.”
This behavior has become more and more prevalent in recent years, according to recent studies.
A 2014 study by a Dartmouth professor — another smart guy — showed that a variety of interventions intended to convince parents that vaccines did not cause autism led to fewer parents vaccinating their children. The same thing happened in a 2015 study on the flu vaccine.
The same professor found that attempting to show voters corrective information about death panels in 2013 wound up increasing their belief that they actually existed — they didn’t.
So apparently, my approach to my column has been all wrong.
My hard work researching subjects with background and facts has just led readers to doubt anything I write.
No wonder they don’t think I’m very smart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.