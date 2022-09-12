COLUMN: Visiting Pluto, our youngest employee and a happy kid

Little Pluto Goat was born in March or April, I guess. So, she’s about six months. Her mother is Moon, the daughter of Cow.

The year before, Moon lost her baby because she had her away from the rest of the goats on the coldest night in February. Moon took me to that baby to show me. That was not a good day.

Pluto, on the other hand, was born on a relatively warm day. Moon was ready to take good care of a baby, and of course she did. Pluto was the little baby of the tribe. The other kids were born at least a month before.

All the other goats doted on her. Even the ones with kids of their own didn’t mind sharing some of their milk with her. The wethers and the billy, Clemons, welcomed her visits.

When it came time to find homes for the weaned kids, Pluto was still by her mother’s side and nursing.

I wouldn’t have sent her off, anyway. She was Moon’s, black and white like her mother and grandmother, with an intelligent and sweet temperament like them, and most probably will end up a very good milking goat. In other words, part of a favored line.

The only problem was she was skittish of human contact from the first few days.

She could and still can escape from the goat yard at will. She keeps enlarging the spot in the fence that she squeezes out of.

She only comes out when her mama, aunties or grandmother are getting milked and staked out around the place.

And, she has never gone in a garden, or anywhere near the road.

I got hold of her a very few times. We even put a collar on her once, but one of the boys decided to remove it.

I figured eventually she would come around. I let her climb on the stand when others were being milked. I offered her handfuls of food. I never raised my voice to her.

Then one day a couple months ago, she accidentally, you might say, let me pat her nose.

She carefully took feed from my hand, and then would back away. I didn’t rush it. She needed to build trust that I wouldn’t capture her if she got too close.

Several weeks ago she started to bite my elbow and forearm in between milking goats and recently decided it just wasn’t that bad to take pats.

I even picked her up and let her sit on my lap. It wasn’t all that bad. She started to doze before it was time to quickly run back in the yard with everyone else.

She still nips on my arm a few times a day at milking time. It doesn’t leave a bruise, but I can feel it.

I’ve had a few others that liked to do that, but usually after they started being milked. Pluto is still just a baby.

She walks around the yard and visits everyone doing a little grazing, co-cud chewing, and walking in the woods with one of the boys. I very seldom stake the boys. They are friendly and almost always well-behaved, except for Fireball who sometimes takes the lids off of the feed cans, the big rascal.

Pluto has never been on a tether. I wonder if we’ll ever find that necessary.

That’s a little visit with our youngest employee, a happy kid.