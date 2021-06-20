COLUMN: Views from the ocean

I was thinking of some of my favorite scenes from nature in South Florida where I grew up.
It’s interesting to me how many of them involve the ocean.
I remember a time I was camping on Florida Bay in the Everglades. As sunset was approaching, I saw a flat boat. It was so far away it seemed to be on the very edge of the horizon. The farthest point it could be before slipping over the curve of the Earth.
There were two people standing, silhouetted by a golden sunset with their long-handled oyster rakes, one after the other bringing in their haul from the bed of the shallow bay.
The boat, viewed through so much atmosphere, seemed to be hovering above the water, sea birds seemed to fly under it.
Another nearby view that I loved was from the Dante B. Fascell Bridge that connects Long Key to Conch Key, where my friend Kevin grew up and where my friend Edie from Lake Luzerne had a food stand for a few years.
I always loved that bridge for walking out on and peering west into the Gulf of Mexico at any time of day or night.
I especially enjoyed those special days at sunset, when the sun would appear to float above the horizon as its rays were refracted from just below. It would then appear to sink into the ocean in a fraction of a second.
I love tricks of light like that, giant full moons, giant sunrises and sunsets, and lightning from distant storms flashing from under the horizon.
Anyway, I knew Dante Fascell just a little bit through my parents. He was our congressman.
I even visited him when I was young, at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., where I got to see firsthand the working of Congress.
The tragic thing about his bridge, one of those cruel twists offered by the fates, the devil, random chance, whatever, was that the congressman’s son died in a collision, one beautiful day, while driving across it.
More of my favorite sights and memories were from the Gulf Stream to the east, out of sight from any land. There were bottlenose dolphins, schools of the small tuna called bonita, ocean squids’ large eyes peering up at me as I myself peered over the side of our boat.
While traveling through that river in the ocean, flying fish would accompany us.
While fishing next to a floating bed of Sargasso weed, a fish we then called dolphin (now known as mahi mahi to distinguish it from the mammal dolphin) would appear, a blue and silver gleaming flash just below the surface of the deep blue Gulf Stream, along with myriad other life.
The fishing, though important, was for me just an excuse to be out in this beautiful, totally alien world.
I can’t forget to mention one captive from nature who I loved visit and see since 1970, when I was 13, Lolita the killer whale. She lives in Miami. Her Washington State Native American name is Sk’akliCh’elh-tenaut.
She is still with us, living for decades in a tank that is too small for a 7,000-pound creature.
But she is beautiful and also very smart and intuitive. She is visited each year and honored by Native Americans from Puget Sound. She lived in those water for almost four years before she was captured with six other whales who also ended up in oceanariums. It’s believed that her mother, who may be over 80 years old, is still alive in the wild.
The oceans cover the majority of the earth. It is an amazement. Many of us never get to experience it. I was surrounded by it as a child.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y., far away from the sea. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.