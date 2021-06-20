COLUMN: Views from the ocean

I was thinking of some of my favorite scenes from nature in South Florida where I grew up.

It’s interesting to me how many of them involve the ocean.

I remember a time I was camping on Florida Bay in the Everglades. As sunset was approaching, I saw a flat boat. It was so far away it seemed to be on the very edge of the horizon. The farthest point it could be before slipping over the curve of the Earth.

There were two people standing, silhouetted by a golden sunset with their long-handled oyster rakes, one after the other bringing in their haul from the bed of the shallow bay.

The boat, viewed through so much atmosphere, seemed to be hovering above the water, sea birds seemed to fly under it.

Another nearby view that I loved was from the Dante B. Fascell Bridge that connects Long Key to Conch Key, where my friend Kevin grew up and where my friend Edie from Lake Luzerne had a food stand for a few years.

I always loved that bridge for walking out on and peering west into the Gulf of Mexico at any time of day or night.