COLUMN: Trying to understand storms

That night, baseball was canceled in New York City. I tossed and turned all night confronting something I could not understand. It was as if that cold front had left something with me to puzzle out.

I never even came close, and still don’t understand.

Whatever teeny, tiny part of me is Native American might have understood better. But, the Carson part of me is hidden under layers and layers of confusion.

I have always loved the comings and goings of summer storms.

My grandmother and I would sit on the porch of her small cottage in Michigan watching the storms come over Clear Lake, sometimes forcing us to seek shelter inside.

Those storms also left something with me in their passing, something that perhaps defied the Plains Indian saying, “A people without history are like wind in the grass.”

The morning after our windstorm, I sat on the porch again. The sky was clear. A pleasant day was in the offing.

As it warmed up, the martins came to fly and swoop around the yard, catching flying insects. Of all the birds, I find their eyes the most impenetrable, so dark, so fixed.